Leslie Morgan Steiner is the author of "Crazy Love." Her TED Talk on why victims stay in abusive situations has been viewed by more than 3 million people. She lives in Washington. The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) Clichés about domestic violence abound: Abuse is a women's issue. What happens behind closed doors stays behind closed doors. Let the family work it out; it's not my concern.

But dig into the patterns of domestic violence, and it's increasingly clear that abuse in intimate relationships can be an important warning sign for greater acts of violence, including domestic terrorism -- which makes it a concern for all of us.

It's especially heartbreaking that the latest incident of workplace violence occurred in Orlando, just days before the June 12 anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting there. As we approach that year mark since the deadliest mass shooting in the United States, it's important to step back and see the overlooked pattern linking seemingly unpredictable mass shootings like these. How can we still think domestic violence happens only behind closed doors, and that the damage is limited to a tragic inner circle of loved ones?

Omar Mateen, the Florida man who killed 49 people at the Pulse club in 2016, reportedly beat his ex-wife, Sitora Yusifiy, and at one point held her hostage. She divorced him after only four months of marriage due to Mateen's alleged violent behavior and mental instability. Mateen's coworker, Daniel Gilroy, requested a transfer so he wouldn't have to work with Mateen because of his "anger management" issues and rage involving women, race and religion.

This is a familiar refrain from other stories of mass shootings. Law enforcement and homeland security experts need to recognize what seems to be an increasingly clear pattern: people who abuse their loved ones are at an increased risk of repeating the pattern on a larger scale, in public, with victims who are strangers. Lost in the impact of Mateen's rage and the incomprehensible anger of other mass shooters is the fact that this tragedy was preventable and possibly predictable, and that there are myriad warning signs about potential acts of domestic terrorism that we, as a society, ignore.