The same is true for workplace shootings -- no one goes to work imagining that someone will show up and cause us harm. We don't yet, and may never, know the motivations of the recent workplace shooting at an Orlando business that makes accessories for recreational vehicles. But eyewitness reports make clear the fact that the gunman, Army veteran John Robert Neumann, Jr., singled out his five victims. Law enforcement officials reported that Neumann had a "negative relationship" with at least one of them. A childhood friend of Neumann's told the Orlando Sentinel that Neumann had a "troubled" home life as a child. These details come as no surprise to many domestic violence experts who know that this kind of workplace violence, and other acts of mass violence outside the home, have their roots in more intimate forms of violence that often transpire inside the home.