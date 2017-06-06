Trump, Europe and terrorism: There's a lot he gets right

Story highlights
- Tim Stanley: Europe repeatedly struck by terror attacks, Britain 3 in 3 months. Officialdom says "carry on," but this wears thin in a changed world
- Stanley says Trump gets this. If he stopped tweeting for 5 minutes, he'd realize Europe is edging closer to his way of thinking on terror
Timothy Stanley, a conservative, is a historian and columnist for Britain's Daily Telegraph. He is the author of "Citizen Hollywood: How the Collaboration Between LA and DC Revolutionized American Politics." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.
(CNN)Europe is waking up to the need for change. We've been fighting the war on terror for a very long time, but we've recently seen an escalation. Tuesday, in France -- which is still in a state of emergency since the 2015 Paris attacks -- a man attacked police officers with a hammer, and officials have opened an anti-terror probe into the incident.