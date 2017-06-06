Qatar leader to address nation as diplomatic freeze begins to bite

Doha, Qatar (CNN) Qatar's leader is expected to address his nation Tuesday, one day after the country was thrust into the center of an unprecedented diplomatic crisis that threatens to disrupt everyday life and leave the oil-rich nation isolated from key allies.

Qatar wanted to solve the crisis through dialogue, the Foreign Minister added.

"Regarding the reasons for this escalation, honestly, we don't know if there were real reasons for this crisis or whether it was based on things we're unaware of," he said.

Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, urged Qatar's Emir on Monday to calm tensions with allies and refrain from escalating the diplomatic rift among Gulf Arab states, according to the Kuwait News Agency

Scramble to get home

Qatari citizens have been told they have 14 days to leave Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE, and those countries also banned their own citizens from entering Qatar.

Etihad, Emirates, Fly Dubai and Gulf Air said Monday they would halt all flights in and out of Doha starting Tuesday morning.

Some scrambled to catch the last flights back home. Kholoud Alemadi, a Qatari-British actress, was distraught as she headed back to Doha from Dubai, where she had been starring in special shows for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"I just locked my apartment and left. I just left my car," she told CNN as waited to board her flight.

Passengers of cancelled flights wait on Tuesday, June 6, in Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

Qatar is home to almost 2 million foreign nationals -- mainly workers from India, Nepal and the Philippines. A Filipino senator urged the country's government to make plans to evacuate its citizens if the standoff worsens, Philippine state media reported.

The Philippines said Tuesday it was banning its citizens from going to work in Qatar.

"This is for us to assess the situation because there are so many wild rumors going around," said Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III during a news conference.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has organized special flights to bring back pilgrims stranded in Qatar on their way home from Mecca, said Pakistan International Airlines chief executive officer Nayyar Hayat.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Aviation authority announced Tuesday it would cancel all licenses granted to Qatar Airways, close all its offices in the kingdom within 48 hours and withdraw licenses of all Qatar Airways employees, according to a statement from the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) published by state-run media.

This comes a day after the GACA issued a ban on all Qatari aircraft from landing in Saudi airports or crossing its airspace.

Stocking up

Qatar is rich in oil and gas, but it doesn't produce much of its own food ; almost all of its food comes from Saudi Arabia, with which it shares its only land border. Images shared Monday on social media showed lines at supermarkets and empty shelves as Qatari residents stockpiled food.

A Carrefour supermarket at a mall in Doha's city center was busy on Tuesday morning.

"Yesterday it was pandemonium. There was a lot of panic-buying, shelves were empty," said Pixie, a Brit who's lived in Doha for six years.

Jonathan, of South Africa, said he was buying double what he usually would. "Everyone is panicking a little bit," he said. "We are stocking up."

Shoppers stock up on supplies on Monday, June 5, at a supermarket in Doha, Qatar.

Qatar rejects allegations

Egypt and the three Gulf countries behind the move to freeze out Qatar accused it of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the region.

Qatar has rejected the accusations, calling them "unjustified" and "baseless." Yemen, the Maldives and Libya's eastern-based government -- which is not internationally recognized and has no diplomatic representation in Doha -- also cut ties with Qatar.

Gulf allies have repeatedly criticized Qatar for alleged support of the Muslim Brotherhood, a nearly 100-year-old Islamist group considered a terrorist organization by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The UAE accused Qatar of "funding and hosting" the group in its statement announcing the severance of ties.

However, analysts say the rift is also driven by the belief that Qatar is too closely aligned with Iran.

Peacemaking efforts by the Emir of Kuwait are futile, a commentator from a think tank close to the UAE government said.

"This diplomatic effort will not go anywhere," Mishaal Al Gergawi, managing director of the Abu Dhabi-based Delma Institute, told CNN.