Qatar leader to address nation as diplomatic freeze begins to bite

Doha, Qatar (CNN) Qatar's leader is expected to address his nation Tuesday, one day after the country was thrust into the center of an unprecedented diplomatic crisis that threatens to disrupt everyday life and leave the oil-rich nation isolated from key allies.

Qatar wanted to solve the crisis through dialogue, added the Foreign Minister.

"Regarding the reasons for this escalation, honestly, we don't know if there were real reasons for this crisis or whether it was based on things we're unaware of," he said.

Stocking up

Qatar is rich in oil and gas but it doesn't really produce its own food -- almost all of comes from Saudi Arabia. On Monday, images shared on social media showed lines at supermarkets and empty shelves as Qatari residents stockpiled food.

A Carrefour supermarket at mall in Doha's city center was busy on Tuesday morning.

"Yesterday it was pandemonium, there was a lot of panic buying, shelves were empty," said Pixie, a Brit who's lived in Doha for 6 years.

Jonathan from South Africa said he was buying double what he would usually."'Everyone is panicking a little bit, we are stocking up."

Shoppers stock up on supplies at a supermarket in Doha, Qatar on Monday, June 5, 2017.

Scramble to get home

Qatari nationals are now officially on notice to leave the UAE and Saudi Arabia within two weeks.

Some scrambled to make the last flights back home. Kholoud Alemadi, a half Qatari, half British actress, was distraught as she headed back to Doha from Dubai, where she had been starring in special shows for the Islam holy month of Ramadan.

"I just locked my apartment and left. I just left my car," she told CNN as waited to board her flight.

Qatar is home to almost two million foreign nationals -- mainly workers from India, Nepal and the Philippines. A Philippine senator urged the country's government to make plans to evacuate its citizens should the standoff worsen, according to Philippine state media.

Others have got caught up in the travel disruption. Pakistan has organized special flights to bring back pilgrims stranded in Qatar on their way home from Mecca, said Pakistan International Airlines chief executive officer Nayyar Hayat.

Qatar rejects allegations

The three Gulf countries and Egypt accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the region.

Qatar -- which shares its only land border with Saudi Arabia -- has rejected the accusations, calling them "unjustified" and "baseless." Yemen and the Maldives also cut ties with Qatar.

Gulf allies have repeatedly criticized Qatar for alleged support of the Muslim Brotherhood, a nearly 100-year-old Islamist group considered a terrorist organization by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The UAE accused Qatar of "funding and hosting" the group in its statement announcing the severance of ties.

However, analysts say the rift is also driven by the belief that Qatar is too closely aligned with Iran.