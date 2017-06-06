Breaking News

Kabul bombing: Death toll jumps to 150, one week after attack

By Ben Westcott, CNN

Updated 5:00 AM ET, Tue June 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kabul: Footage shows scene minutes after blast
Kabul: Footage shows scene minutes after blast

    JUST WATCHED

    Kabul: Footage shows scene minutes after blast

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(13 Videos)

Story highlights

  • The bombing took place on a busy street in Kabul's diplomatic quarter
  • Hundreds of people, including women and children, were injured in the attack

(CNN)The death toll in one of Afghanistan's worst terrorist attacks has jumped from 90 to at least 150, President Ashraf Ghani said, one week after the enormous blast shook Kabul.

The huge suicide blast ripped through rush hour traffic in the Kabul diplomatic quarter on May 31, near the Germany Embassy and the Afghan presidential palace.
At least 300 people, including women and children, were injured in the explosion, Ghani said while speaking at the Kabul Process meeting.
Photos from the day showed a huge cloud of black smoke, rising from the smoldering wrecks of dozens of vehicles.
It was one of the deadliest attacks in the country since the start of the war in Afghanistan in 2001, which was triggered by the US invasion is search of 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden.
Read More
More than 15 years after the invasion, there appears to be no end to the conflict, with an emboldened Taliban fighting an insurgent campaign against Afghan security forces.
The Taliban denied involvement in the attack, but Afghan intelligence said in a statement they believe the Haqqani Network, a Pakistani group aligned with the Taliban, was behind it.
Haqqani may be to blame for Afghanistan attack
Haqqani may be to blame for Afghanistan attack

    JUST WATCHED

    Haqqani may be to blame for Afghanistan attack

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Haqqani may be to blame for Afghanistan attack 02:36

Bomb concealed in water truck

The bomb detonated early in the morning in one of the busiest parts of town, near big supermarkets and shops, where streets were packed with commuters including children going to school.
It appears the bomb was hidden inside a water delivery truck.
"Our prayers are with the victims and their families of this inhuman and cowardly attack," a tweet from the office of President Ghani said after the attack.
"May Allah strengthen all those working for peace. Our thoughts are with the families of deceased & prayers with the injured."
Afghan security forces patrol the site of a deadly suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, May 31. The blast struck near the German Embassy, according to Afghan officials.
Photos: A suicide bomb attack targets Kabul's diplomatic zone
Afghan security forces patrol the site of a deadly suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, May 31. The blast struck near the German Embassy, according to Afghan officials.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
graphic warning - multiple images
Photos: A suicide bomb attack targets Kabul's diplomatic zone
Hide Caption
2 of 14
A wounded man is helped away from the scene of the attack, which struck in the midst of Kabul&#39;s morning rush hour.
Photos: A suicide bomb attack targets Kabul's diplomatic zone
A wounded man is helped away from the scene of the attack, which struck in the midst of Kabul's morning rush hour.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
Women covered in blood stand dazed in the aftermath of the attack near Kabul&#39;s highly secure diplomatic area.
Photos: A suicide bomb attack targets Kabul's diplomatic zone
Women covered in blood stand dazed in the aftermath of the attack near Kabul's highly secure diplomatic area.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
An injured man receives aid following the attack.
Photos: A suicide bomb attack targets Kabul's diplomatic zone
An injured man receives aid following the attack.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
Bystanders help evacuate people from the area of the explosion.
Photos: A suicide bomb attack targets Kabul's diplomatic zone
Bystanders help evacuate people from the area of the explosion.
Hide Caption
6 of 14
Security forces gather near the site of the attack.
Photos: A suicide bomb attack targets Kabul's diplomatic zone
Security forces gather near the site of the attack.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
People help an injured man following the attack.
Photos: A suicide bomb attack targets Kabul's diplomatic zone
People help an injured man following the attack.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
Victims&#39; bodies are placed in the back of a police truck at a hospital in Kabul.
Photos: A suicide bomb attack targets Kabul's diplomatic zone
Victims' bodies are placed in the back of a police truck at a hospital in Kabul.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
Office workers leave the site of the suicide attack. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the attack was &quot;aimed at civilians and those who are in Afghanistan to work with the people there for a better future of the country.&quot;
Photos: A suicide bomb attack targets Kabul's diplomatic zone
Office workers leave the site of the suicide attack. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the attack was "aimed at civilians and those who are in Afghanistan to work with the people there for a better future of the country."
Hide Caption
10 of 14
German and Afghan authorities inspect the scene of the blast. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the attack was in the &quot;immediate vicinity&quot; of the nation&#39;s embassy. &quot;In the attack, officials of the German Embassy were also injured. In the meantime, all employees are safe,&quot; Gabriel said.
Photos: A suicide bomb attack targets Kabul's diplomatic zone
German and Afghan authorities inspect the scene of the blast. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the attack was in the "immediate vicinity" of the nation's embassy. "In the attack, officials of the German Embassy were also injured. In the meantime, all employees are safe," Gabriel said.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
Volunteers carry the body of a victim to the Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital in Kabul.
Photos: A suicide bomb attack targets Kabul's diplomatic zone
Volunteers carry the body of a victim to the Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital in Kabul.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
A mangled vehicle is lifted out of the wreckage after the explosion.
Photos: A suicide bomb attack targets Kabul's diplomatic zone
A mangled vehicle is lifted out of the wreckage after the explosion.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
A man wounded in the car bomb attack is treated at a hospital in Kabul.
Photos: A suicide bomb attack targets Kabul's diplomatic zone
A man wounded in the car bomb attack is treated at a hospital in Kabul.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
03 Kabul bomb attack 0531graphic warning - multiple images05 Kabul bomb attack 053110 Kabul bomb attack 0531 GRAPHIC08 Kabul bomb attack 0531 GRAPHIC09 Kabul bomb attack 053115 Kabul bomb attack 053107 Kabul bomb attack 0531 GRAPHIC12 Kabul bomb attack 0531 GRAPHIC06 Kabul bomb attack 053118 Kabul bomb attack 0531RESTRICTED13 Kabul bomb attack 0531 GRAPHIC01 Kabul bomb attack 0531 RESTRICTED16 Kabul bomb attack 0531
Hundreds of Afghans lined up after the attack to give blood in the wake of the bombing, Layma Tabibi, an Afghan-American who works at a local consulting firm, told CNN at the time.
Tabibi heard the blast and said a lot of casualties appeared to be from the Roshan telecommunications company.
"Afghans. It's always Afghans," she said, when asked who suffered in such attacks. "It's always Afghans that are harmed and get killed, rather than who the attacker wants to target."