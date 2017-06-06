Puerto Rico declares Zika epidemic over

(CNN) The Zika virus epidemic that's been plaguing Puerto Rico for the past year is over, the governor's office announced Monday.

In August, at the peak of the epidemic in the US territory, the US Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency when the number of cases there surpassed 10,000, including more than 1,000 pregnant women.

But there have only been 10 new cases reported since the end of April, according to the Puerto Rico Department of Health.

The mosquito-borne disease, which is also sexually transmitted, is of greatest concern to pregnant women and those trying to become pregnant and their partners because of the devastating consequences it can have on a fetus.

Although the epidemic is officially over, mosquito control and surveillance will continue, as will screening and monitoring of pregnant women.

"While there are very low levels of mosquito-borne Zika transmission now, it is important that we remain vigilant to keep these numbers down and support families already affected by Zika," State Epidemiologist Dr. Carmen Deseda said in a news release Monday announcing the end of the epidemic.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention echoed the need for continued vigilance. Its recommendation that pregnant women and women trying to become pregnant not travel to areas with Zika, including Puerto Rico, remains in effect.