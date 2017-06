Puerto Rico declares Zika epidemic over

As of May 20, the most recent data available, the Puerto Rico Department of Health reported (PDF) 40,330 confirmed cases of the Zika virus since the outbreak began last year. Four hundred twenty-two of those infected have been hospitalized, and five individuals have died. Among those cases, there have been 52 Zika-related cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome , a type of temporary paralysis that is caused by viruses including Zika. The Puerto Rico Department of Health has reported only 38 cases of Zika-related birth defects.