Get fit like Ruth Bader Ginsburg

"A very important part of my life is my personal trainer, who has been with me since 1999 and now also trains Justice (Elena) Kagan and most recently Justice (Stephen) Breyer," Ginsburg said at a panel in February

Johnson is the man behind the mission. He is a record manager by day for the US District Court of the District of Columbia, and trains the judges up on Capitol Hill by night. His tough military background -- he's still an Army reservist, according to the publisher -- is what keeps RBG going with no end to her Supreme Court service in sight.