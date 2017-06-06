Overdose cluster in Georgia linked to mystery pill

Story highlights At least a dozen overdoses and four deaths have occurred over two days in south and central Georgia

Reports of an unidentified yellow pill have state officials on the lookout for new street drugs

(CNN) At least a dozen people have been hospitalized over 48 hours in central and south Georgia after swallowing an unidentified street drug, according to state and hospital officials. Four deaths have been linked to the overdose cluster, but officials are still waiting on autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death.

"What is uncommon is to see so many (overdoses) come in in such a short time frame," said Dr. Christopher Hendry , chief medical officer of Navicent Health, one of three hospitals in Georgia that is known to have received the patients.

Some patients have described taking a yellow pill they thought was the prescription painkiller Percocet, Hendry said, but the overdose symptoms were "much more severe in onset." He is concerned the drug could be a compound of much more powerful opioids, which could prove difficult for doctors to reverse.

of the medication that is typically used to reverse opioid overdoses. "There's a compound in the South that's recently popped up -- 10,000 times more powerful than morphine -- where the normal doses of Narcan are not effective," Hendry saidof the medication that is typically used to reverse opioid overdoses.

The patients, mostly brought in by ambulance, appeared sleepy, had slurred speech and had difficulty breathing, Hendry said. These symptoms led doctors to suspect opioid overdose, but toxicology results won't be back for at least a couple of days. Until then, Hendry said, "this is an evolving event."

