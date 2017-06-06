Dad walks daughter to first and last day of school

Story highlights Jason Gayler found an old picture showing him walking his daughter to kindergarten

He recreated the photo with his daughter on the last day of her senior year

(CNN) As Jason Gayler was looking through old family pictures before his daughter Brittany graduated high school, he found a special photograph.

It showed Jason walking 5-year-old Brittany to her first day of kindergarten. Jason knew he had to recreate it.

So on Brittany's last day of school in Alvord, Texas, her father walked her to school, bringing her educational journey full circle, CNN affiliate KFOR reported.

my dad walked me to school on my very first day & today he walked me to school on my very last day pic.twitter.com/70RmbI7oQ9 — Brittany Gayler (@BrittanyGayler) May 25, 2017

When she posted the matching photos on Twitter, Brittany didn't expect the adorable father-daughter moment to go viral. Posted on May 25, the tweet now has more than 63,000 likes and 14,000 retweets.

Brittany called the moment "bittersweet" and one that she'll "remember forever."

