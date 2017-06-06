11 middle schoolers hospitalized after sharing Xanax

Story highlights The students were between the ages of 11 and 14

Xanax is a prescription drug used to treat anxiety

(CNN) Eleven students at a middle school in Southern California, some as young as 11, were hospitalized Monday after taking prescription anti-anxiety pills, according to school officials.

"Someone brought some pills to school and shared them with others and they (the students) were lethargic, tired, and out of it," said Deidra Powell, chief communications officer with the Santa Ana Unified School District.

Officials at McFadden Intermediate School in Santa Ana became alarmed after the students trickled into the nurse's office over the course of three hours during the school day. The school called the children's parents immediately and sent a message to all parents about the incident.

Powell said they were not aware that the pills were Xanax, a prescription anti-anxiety medication, until after the students were hospitalized.

The school said it would provide some drug prevention training Tuesday to the students -- nine girls and two boys, ages 11 to 14.

Read More