'Wonder Woman 2': What we know

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:54 PM ET, Tue June 6, 2017

(CNN)You know a movie is good when less than a week after it opens fans already want the sequel.

"Wonder Woman" has turned out to be so many things to so many people: an action-packed movie, a masterpiece of feminism, and proof that DC Comics can pull off a successful superhero film.
"Wonder Woman" has lassoed major money its opening week.
Bringing in more than $100 million, the film became the biggest opening ever for a female director, edging out the former title holder "Fifty Shades of Grey" by just over $17 million.
Now that "Wonder Woman" has soared to such heights, it is time to look ahead to its sequel.
Here's what we know about "Wonder Woman 2":

Who will return

Patty Jenkins has signed on for a followup, as has star Gal Gadot.
Jenkins has high praise for Gadot.
"It would have been a totally different story, and I don't know that I would have wanted to do the movie if it was with a lead Wonder Woman who I didn't believe in," Jenkins recently told CNN.
"Not only do I believe in her, she blows me away," Jenkins said. "It made it much easier to have the greatest Wonder Woman in the world put in the palm of my hand."
Related: Can 'Wonder Woman' save the world with its hopeful message?

Where the action happens

Diana Prince finds herself in Europe in her origin story, but Jenkins plans to move her stateside for the next film.
"The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right," she told Entertainment Weekly. "She's Wonder Woman. She's got to come to America. It's time."

There's already a casting campaign

Fans really, really wanted Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman in the 1970s TV series, to appear in the film.
When someone inquired about it on Twitter, Jenkins had a response.
"Oh we tried, tried, tried," the director tweeted. "And we won't stop trying."