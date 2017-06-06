Rihanna takes on fat-shamers with the perfect meme

(CNN) Rihanna used humor and some serious shade to respond to some body-shaming that recently made its way around the Internet.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday with a meme that some followers are calling the "perfect" response to being called out for her apparent weight gain. Rapper Gucci Mane appears in two different body weights in a split photo with big block letters that says, "If you can't handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane you don't deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane."

Thousands of her fans began leaving comments under the photo, which has been liked over 624,000 times as of Tuesday morning.

While another fan wrote: "You will always be forevermore beautiful, I really don't understand what the heck everyone is going on about, @badgalriri you're a beautiful woman a inspirational woman."

Rihanna did not call out a specific publication in her Instagram post, but an article published last week by sports blog Barstool Sports prompted some backlash from critics. The article, "Is Rihanna Going To Make Being Fat the Hot New Trend?" has since been deleted from the site and its founder David Portnoy published a statement on May 30 to explain his decision.

"To be honest I don't think the blog was as bad as many are making it out to be, but I'll tell you this. It wasn't that funny either and I could have told you with absolute certainty that feminists would hate it and use it as an example of 'there goes Barstool being Barstool again.'" Portnoy wrote.

The article was written around a series of photos that show Rihanna wearing a loose fitting top and baggy jeans. Barstool writer Chris Spags asserts that the singer is "pushing 180," and her new body might inspire other women to gain weight, given her social media influence and star power.

Portnoy's statement, which did not include an apology, said Spags' article mostly fell flat.

"There are just certain topics that you better nail if you're gonna write about them because you know they are hot button issues for us," he wrote. "So if you're gonna blog about Rihanna gaining weight you better be funny as f**k and you better make it bullet proof."

Spags appeared to make light of the controversy on Twitter, joking that he was being "cyberbullied" by Rihanna's fans.

Rihanna fans did not like my blog calling her fat and now I'm being cyberbullied 😩 pic.twitter.com/iuvYIwW8gr — Straight Spags (@ChrisSpags) May 30, 2017

Buzzfeed also published an article recently with a headline that read: "Rihanna's Getting Thick And Fans Are Rejoicing."

They kicked off their piece by writing: "First let's get something straight: "Getting thick" is not an insult. I repeat, "getting thick" is NOT an insult."

The piece featured several pictures of a curvier Rihanna to back up its claim. But unlike Barstool Sports, Buzzfeed appeared to celebrate Rihanna's new figure.