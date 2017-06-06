(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- British police identified the third attacker in Saturday's London terror attack as Youssef Zaghba, a Moroccan-Italian who police in Italy say had been put on a security watch list. One of the other two attackers, Khuram Butt, was also on police radar and appeared in a 2016 documentary called "The Jihadis Next Door."
-- "This is for Syria." That's what a man who attacked an officer with a hammer in Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral reportedly said.
-- A blast near a mosque in western Afghanistan killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 16.
-- High stakes, major revelations and a president ready to blow. Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify to Congress on Thursday, and his hearing will be the Super Bowl of US politics. Hear more on why the hearing will be "yuge" on our podcast, the Daily DC.
-- A federal contractor charged with leaking classified information on Russian hacking to an online news outlet complained about the Trump administration and posted about leaks on Twitter. Here's what else we know about accused contractor Reality Winner.
-- A woman is on trial in Massachusetts for allegedly urging her boyfriend to kill himself. After her boyfriend's suicide in 2014, police said they found hundreds of text messages between the two. On Tuesday, a prosecutor said Michelle Carter badgered her emotionally troubled boyfriend to take his own life before portraying herself as a grieving girlfriend.
-- As the battle against ISIS rages on, life for civilians in Mosul, Iraq, is a hell of "endless, throat-grabbing, suffocating sorrow." Arwa Damon reports from the front lines.
-- Uber fired more than 20 employees as result of an investigation into allegations of systemic sexism at the company.
-- And finally: It's a boy! And a girl! George and Amal Clooney are now the parents of twins Ella and Alexander.