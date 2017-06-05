Breaking News

Newly discovered exoplanet is 'hotter than most stars'

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 11:01 AM ET, Mon June 5, 2017

Welcome to the KELT-9 system. The host star is a hot, rapidly rotating A-type star that is about 2.5 times more massive and almost twice as hot as our sun. The hot star blasts its nearby planet KELT-9b with massive amounts of radiation, leading to a daylight temperature of 7800 degrees Fahrenheit, hotter that most stars and only 2000 degrees cooler than the sun.
This artist's concept shows OGLE-2016-BLG-1195Lb, a planet orbiting an incredibly faint star 13,000 light-years away from us. It is an "iceball" planet with temperatures reaching minus-400 degrees Fahrenheit.
LHS 1140b is located in the liquid water habitable zone surrounding its host star, a small, faint red star named LHS 1140. The planet weighs about 6.6 times the mass of Earth and is shown passing in front of LHS 1140. Depicted in blue is the atmosphere the planet may have retained.
An artist's concept image of the surface of the exoplanet TRAPPIST-1f. Of the seven exoplanets discovered orbiting the ultracool dwarf star TRAPPIST-1, this one may be the most suitable for life. It is similar in size to Earth, is a little cooler than Earth's temperature and is in the habitable zone of the star, meaning liquid water (and even oceans) could be on the surface. The proximity of the star gives the sky a salmon hue, and the other planets are so close that they appear in the sky, much like our own moon.
Artist's conception of the binary system with three giant planets discovered, where one star hosts two planets and the other hosts the third. The system represents the smallest-separation binary in which both stars host planets that has ever been observed.
This artist's impression shows the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our solar system.
This artist's impression shows a view of the surface of the planet Proxima b.
An artist's rendering shows Earth-sized exoplanets TRAPPIST-1b and 1c in a rare double transit event as they pass in front of their ultracool red dwarf star, which allowed Hubble to take a peek at at their atmospheres.
Out of a new discovery of 104 exoplanets, astronomers found four similar in size to Earth that are orbiting a dwarf star. Two of them have the potential to support life. The craft depicted in this illustration is the NASA Kepler Space Telescope, which has helped confirm the existence of thousands of exoplanets.
This artist's impression shows a view of the triple-star system HD 131399 from close to the giant planet orbiting in the system. Located about 320 light-years from Earth, the planet is about 16 million years old, making it also one of the youngest exoplanets discovered to date.
An artistic impression of the planet Kepler-1647b, which is nearly identical to Jupiter in both size and mass. The planet is expected to be roughly similar in appearance. But it is much warmer: Kepler-1647b is in the habitable zone.
HD-106906b is a gaseous planet 11 times more massive than Jupiter. The planet is believed to have formed in the center of its solar system, before being sent flying out to the edges of the region by a violent gravitational event.
Kepler-10b orbits at a distance more than 20 times closer to its star than Mercury is to our own sun. Daytime temperatures exceed 1,300 degrees Celsius (2,500 degrees Fahrenheit), which is hotter than lava flows on Earth.
This Jupiter-like planet in the HD-188753 system, 149 light-years from Earth, has three suns. The main star is similar in mass to our own Sun. The system has been compared to Luke Skywalker's home planet Tatooine in "Star Wars."
Kepler-421b is a Uranus-sized transiting exoplanet with the longest known year, as it circles its star once every 704 days. The planet orbits an orange, K-type star that is cooler and dimmer than our Sun and is located about 1,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Lyra.
Astronomers discovered two planets less than three times the size of Earth orbiting sun-like stars in a crowded stellar cluster approximately 3,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.
This artist's conception shows a hypothetical planet with two moons orbiting in the habitable zone of a red dwarf star. The majority of the sun's closest stellar neighbors are red dwarfs.
Kepler-186f was the first validated Earth-sized planet to be found orbiting a distant star in the habitable zone. This zone a range of distance from a star where liquid water might pool on the planet's surface.
Kepler-69c is a super-Earth-size planet similar to Venus. The planet is found in the habitable zone of a star like our sun, approximately 2,700 light years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.
The Kepler-444 system formed when the Milky Way was just 2 billion years old. The tightly packed system is home to five planets that range in size, the smallest is comparable to the size of Mercury and the largest to Venus, orbiting their sun in less than 10 days.
This artistic concept image compares Earth, left, with Kepler-452b, which is about 60% larger. Both planets orbit a G2-type star of about the same temperature; however, the star hosting Kepler-452b is 6 billion years old -- 1.5 billion years older than our sun.
Story highlights

  • KELT-9b has a dayside temperature hotter than that of most stars
  • Radiation is causing the planet to evaporate, creating a cloud of hydrogen and helium

(CNN)The newest-discovered exoplanet doesn't act like any planet you've ever heard of. The bizarre find is 650 light-years from Earth, in the constellation Cygnus.

KELT-9b is a giant planet nearly twice the size of Jupiter, with a dayside temperature hotter than that of most stars and thousands of degrees warmer than any known exoplanet, according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature.
It's so close to its host star, KELT-9, that it orbits every 1½ days, unlike the year it takes Earth to orbit our sun. This proximity isn't exactly kind to it.
The star is twice as hot and 2½ times more massive than our sun. It's also rotating 50 times faster than our sun -- so fast that its poles have flattened and the equator bulges out. This makes it the hottest host star of an exoplanet that we know of, said Scott Gaudi, study author and professor of astronomy at the Ohio State University.
The temperature and size would make the star appear light blue to our eyes. Its temperature puts it in the hottest class of A- and B-type stars.
Due to its incredibly hot, luminous and close star, KELT-9b is being blasted by ultraviolet and high-energy radiation.
This radiation is causing the planet to evaporate at an unknown rate, creating a puffy, balloon-like cloud of charged hydrogen and helium around it. The researchers also believe a comet-like tail trails the planet as it orbits.
What is an exoplanet?
The planet is tidally locked to its star, like the moon always shows the same face to Earth. Its dayside would look orangeish, so hot that complex molecules can't stay together and only 2,000 degrees cooler than our sun. If you poured water on the surface, it would immediately disassociate into oxygen and hydrogen, Gaudi said.
The nightside would be the dark red of a red dwarf star, mostly because it wouldn't be able to properly redistribute the energy from the dayside.
As if this planet weren't strange enough, it also orbits perpendicular to its star, traveling around the star's poles rather than the equator. The researchers also believe that the orbit is like that of a top, getting closer and closer.
KELT-9b isn't on a kind trajectory. Its star, already a couple hundred million years old, will run out of the hydrogen energy source at its core in 300 million more years. After that, it will expand to three times its size, cool and slow down.
If the planet is evaporating at a high rate, all that may be left after the star cools is a rocky core, which the researchers believe to be at the heart of all giant planets. This is the less likely outcome, Gaudi said.
More likely is that as the star grows in size, it will swallow the planet and become enhanced by its lithium content.
Either way, whether it evaporates or is eaten whole, it isn't a pleasant end for KELT-9b. "At no point did this planet have a nice life," Gaudi said.
Because KELT-9 is so bright, Gaudi is confident that observations from space telescopes like Hubble, Spitzer, TESS and, eventually, the James Webb Space Telescope could reveal more about this strange system.
The researchers want to learn more about how atmospheres of planets work under such incredible conditions, as well as the true nature of its odd orbit.
They also believe that something else, whether a planet or a star, is in the system. KELT-9b most likely formed farther out from its star, but a violent interaction with something else threw it into a close orbit.
KELT-9b was discovered by one of two KELTs, or Kilodegree Extremely Little Telescopes. Jointly operated by Ohio State, Vanderbilt and Lehigh universities, they are placed in the north and south hemispheres and designed to look at millions of bright stars at once.
Gaudi and the team of researchers think this highlights an important aspect of exoplanet discovery, one that has nothing to do with habitable planets.
"I think it's important that we don't lose sight of the larger context in the search for potentially habitable planets," he said. "That is an important endeavor but should take place in the context of understanding how planetary systems form. KELT-9 isn't telling us anything about life.
"We're trying to see what's up there at the very hottest massive stars that are the most rapidly rotating and see what planets are like around there. All of this goes to show that Mother Nature is way more imaginative than we are. And anytime you find something this weird, it broadens your horizons of what nature can possibly be like."