5 people reported dead in Orlando workplace shooting

(CNN) Five people, including the shooter, are dead after a shooting at an Orlando, Florida business headquarters, CNN affiliate WFTV reports.

Police say there is no connection to terrorism. It appears to be a work-related incident, WFTV says.

Police reported earlier they were investigating a "multiple fatality" shooting, according to Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Officers gather in an industrial district of suburban Orlando, where multiple fatalities have been reported.

The sheriff's office calls the situation "contained and stable," WFTV says.

Large police presence off of Forsyth @WFTV pic.twitter.com/hdlPzUwLyH — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 5, 2017

The location is an industrial area in suburban Orlando, northeast of downtown.

Read More