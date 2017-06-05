Two arrested in Oakland's deadly Ghost Ship fire

Story highlights
- Landlord is among two arrested in connection to deadly Ghost Ship fire, DA says
- The blaze broke out at an electronic dance party in December, killing 36 people
(CNN)Two people -- including landlord Derick Almena -- have been arrested in connection with the December fire at Oakland's Ghost Ship warehouse that killed 36 people, Alameda County Assistant District Attorney Teresa Drenick said Monday. A public announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. (4 p.m. ET).
The blaze broke out during an electronic dance party, killing those who could not escape from the dilapidated two-story warehouse.
District Attorney Nancy O'Malley did not file charges at the time but left the option open pending the completion of the investigation.
Darin Ranelletti, Oakland's interim director of planning and building, told CNN the warehouse had not been inspected in 30 years.
"That means we had no applications for permits in the last 30 years, and there were no violations that were submitted for interior work within the main building attributed to that street address," he explained.
