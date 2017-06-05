Harvard rescinds offers to incoming freshmen over hateful memes

Story highlights The students posted inappropriate memes in a Facebook group chat

(CNN) Harvard University has withdrawn acceptance offers to at least 10 incoming freshmen after school administrators discovered the students were sharing explicit memes via a Facebook chat group, according to The Harvard Crimson student newspaper.

The memes were shared in a Facebook messaging group that at one point was called "Harvard memes for horny bourgeois teens."

In the group, members joked about subjects including sexual assault, the Holocaust, deaths of children, and certain ethnic or racial groups, according to the Crimson.

After administrators learned about the memes, they rescinded the students' acceptance offers in mid-Apri. The Facebook chat group was an offshoot of the official Harvard College Class of 2021 Facebook group affiliated with the university, the newspaper reported.

The description for the Harvard College Class of 2021 Facebook group states, "we are not responsible for any unofficial groups, chats, or content within." It goes on to remind students that "Harvard College reserves the right to withdraw an offer of admission under various conditions."

