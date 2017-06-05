Breaking News

5 things for Monday, June 5: London attacks, Manchester concert, Portland protests

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:04 AM ET, Mon June 5, 2017

Witnesses saw bodies 'flipped into the air'
Witnesses saw bodies 'flipped into the air'

(CNN)There are fast-moving developments coming out of London on Monday morning, so let's get right to what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. London terror attacks

London's trying to return to some sense of normalcy after the United Kingdom suffered its third terror attack in as many months. Seven people were killed Saturday night when three men in a van deliberately ran over pedestrians on London Bridge, then jumped out of the vehicle and stabbed people at random at nearby Borough Market. The attackers were shot dead by police. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack but offered no evidence to back up the claim.
Police have ID'd the three attackers and are expected to name them soon. Police also conducted raids and arrested 11 people. London Mayor Sadiq Khan vowed his city wouldn't be cowed by terrorism, while British Prime Minister Theresa May promised a tougher attitude to fighting homegrown extremism.
Survivors and witnesses described scenes of horror: the van knocking people "nearly 20 feet in the air" on the bridge. One person jumped into the River Thames to escape. In a diner, terrified patrons hid in the back of a restaurant from a man who ran in with a "massive knife."
President Donald Trump stirred controversy with his tweets after the attack. He blasted Khan's response to the attacks and renewed the call for his travel ban before offering more traditional words of support to the people of London. CNN's Chris Cillizza says the tweets show Trump is sort of the "anti-President."
Forensic officers work at the scene of a terror attack at London Bridge in London on Sunday, June 4. At least seven people were killed in attacks late Saturday as a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before attackers then stabbed victims at nearby Borough Market.
Forensic officers work at the scene of a terror attack at London Bridge in London on Sunday, June 4. At least seven people were killed in attacks late Saturday as a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before attackers then stabbed victims at nearby Borough Market.
Counterterrorism officers patrol near the scene of the attack on London Bridge. When speaking to the media on Sunday, British Prime Minister Theresa May did not announce any increase in the UK terror threat level.
Counterterrorism officers patrol near the scene of the attack on London Bridge. When speaking to the media on Sunday, British Prime Minister Theresa May did not announce any increase in the UK terror threat level.
A woman reacts after asking a Police officer to lay flowers near London Bridge as a tribute to the victims of the attack.
A woman reacts after asking a Police officer to lay flowers near London Bridge as a tribute to the victims of the attack.
UK police officers on Sunday continue their investigation into the terror attacks on London Bridge and in a nearby restaurant district. The attacks on June 3 came days before a general election and two weeks after 22 people were killed when a suicide bomber targeted an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
UK police officers on Sunday continue their investigation into the terror attacks on London Bridge and in a nearby restaurant district. The attacks on June 3 came days before a general election and two weeks after 22 people were killed when a suicide bomber targeted an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement at 10 Downing Street, following a Cobra security meeting in response to Saturday night&#39;s terror attack. Violence must &quot;never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process,&quot; May said, adding that Thursday&#39;s general election will go ahead.
Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement at 10 Downing Street, following a Cobra security meeting in response to Saturday night's terror attack. Violence must "never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process," May said, adding that Thursday's general election will go ahead.
Abandoned buses line London Bridge as the scene remains under investigation following the attack. Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement Sunday that a white van struck pedestrians on London Bridge. Attackers then left the vehicle and &quot;a number of people were stabbed, including an on-duty British Transport Police officer who was responding to the incident at London Bridge,&quot; said Rowley. The officer received serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Abandoned buses line London Bridge as the scene remains under investigation following the attack. Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement Sunday that a white van struck pedestrians on London Bridge. Attackers then left the vehicle and "a number of people were stabbed, including an on-duty British Transport Police officer who was responding to the incident at London Bridge," said Rowley. The officer received serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Counter terrorism officers move up an escalator under The Shard, an iconic highrise near the scene of last night&#39;s London Bridge attack.
Counter terrorism officers move up an escalator under The Shard, an iconic highrise near the scene of last night's London Bridge attack.
A group of police forensic officers walks in the street outside Borough Market.
A group of police forensic officers walks in the street outside Borough Market.
People lie on the ground after being detained by police at Elizabeth Fry apartments in Barking, east London, which officers raided Sunday, June 4, following Saturday&#39;s terror attack at London Bridge and Borough Market.
People lie on the ground after being detained by police at Elizabeth Fry apartments in Barking, east London, which officers raided Sunday, June 4, following Saturday's terror attack at London Bridge and Borough Market.
A bouquet of flowers left near the police cordon at London Bridge on June 4.
A bouquet of flowers left near the police cordon at London Bridge on June 4.
A view from above shows where a van struck pedestrians on London Bridge -- and then crashed into a barrier.
A view from above shows where a van struck pedestrians on London Bridge -- and then crashed into a barrier.
This image, from London&#39;s Borough Market, shows two of the attackers after they were shot by London police. The attackers drove a white van into pedestrians on London Bridge, leaving bodies lying in the roadway, a witness to the incident &lt;a href=&quot;http://us.cnn.com/2017/06/03/europe/london-bridge-incident/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told CNN&lt;/a&gt;.
This image, from London's Borough Market, shows two of the attackers after they were shot by London police. The attackers drove a white van into pedestrians on London Bridge, leaving bodies lying in the roadway, a witness to the incident told CNN.
Armed police patrol near London Bridge on Saturday, June 3. Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was a &quot;deliberate and cowardly attack&quot; on Londoners enjoying Saturday night out.
Armed police patrol near London Bridge on Saturday, June 3. Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was a "deliberate and cowardly attack" on Londoners enjoying Saturday night out.
The white van used in the attack is seen near London Bridge.
The white van used in the attack is seen near London Bridge.
Police carry out a search near empty buses on London Bridge, Saturday, June 3.
Police carry out a search near empty buses on London Bridge, Saturday, June 3.
A person is treated for injuries near London Bridge.
A person is treated for injuries near London Bridge.
Members of the public flee after reports of the incident involving a vehicle and pedestrians.
Members of the public flee after reports of the incident involving a vehicle and pedestrians.
Police and emergency responders attend to an injured person.
Police and emergency responders attend to an injured person.
An armed Police officer gestures after the attack in central London.
An armed Police officer gestures after the attack in central London.
Guests from the Premier Inn Bankside Hotel are evacuated following the attacks.
Guests from the Premier Inn Bankside Hotel are evacuated following the attacks.
A woman wearing an emergency blanket talks on her phone at London Bridge train station. London Bridge Tube station was closed and London Bridge was closed in both directions.
A woman wearing an emergency blanket talks on her phone at London Bridge train station. London Bridge Tube station was closed and London Bridge was closed in both directions.
Armed police raid The Blue Eyed Maid on Borough High Street.
Armed police raid The Blue Eyed Maid on Borough High Street.
Debris and abandoned cars remain at the scene of one of the incidents.
Debris and abandoned cars remain at the scene of one of the incidents.
Police sniffer dogs are seen at London Bridge.
Police sniffer dogs are seen at London Bridge.
A helicopter flies near London Bridge.
A helicopter flies near London Bridge.
People are led to safety on Southwark Bridge, away from London Bridge.
People are led to safety on Southwark Bridge, away from London Bridge.
2. Gulf states shakeup

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have all suddenly severed diplomatic ties with Qatar. Egypt has broken off diplomatic relations with Qatar, too. This is big deal for the Mideast and has a global impact as well. So what's going on? Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE are in a regional alliance called the Gulf Cooperation Council -- which has been around for almost four decades -- so they've obviously all had pretty good relations until now. The countries say they're isolating Qatar over concerns about terrorism. It may partially be a reaction to a Qatari emir's reported praise of Iran. As you probably remember, Saudia Arabia has long been at odds with Iran, which is a strong backer of Qatar.
Some observers think the Saudis and the other countries are flexing a little muscle after President Trump urged the Gulf nations to do more against terrorism during his visit to the region last month.
There are some immediate, real consequences to all of this: The UAE is kicking out Qatari residents and barring Qatari nationals from entering the country; Bahrain is expelling Qatari diplomats and closing up airspace and ports between the two countries. Qatar calls the severing of diplomatic ties "unjustified."
3. Portland protests

Portland, Oregon -- still reeling from last month's deadly stabbings on a commuter train -- had to deal with more unrest over the weekend, this time in the form of protests. At least 14 people were arrested when hundreds of President Trump's supporters faced off against a slightly larger group of counterprotesters. The President's supporters were holding a "Trump Free Speech" rally. The counterprotesters viewed it as an endorsement of racism and hate since the rally came so close after two men were stabbed to death while coming to the defense of teens facing anti-Muslim slurs. Police separated the two groups, so the counterprotesters took out their frustrations by hurling bottles, bricks and balloons with a "foul-smelling liquid."
4. Manchester concert

With the tragedy of the weekend London attacks looming large, singer Ariana Grande held a benefit concert in Manchester to help the victims of the terror attack that took place after her performance in the northern English city almost two weeks ago. The "One Love Manchester" concert featured an emotional Grande, along with performances by Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and others. On Friday, Grande visited some of her injured fans at a children's hospital.
5. Shopping malls

If it seems more and more malls are closing, it isn't your imagination. And it's about to get worse, according to a new report. Roughly a quarter of American shopping malls will be gone within the next five years, says Credit Suisse, a global financial services company based in Switzerland. And you probably have already guessed why such doom and gloom is predicted -- online shopping. Right now online sales are 17% of retail sales, but by 2030 they're expected be about 35%.
BMW last made an 8 Series more than 17 years ago; it recently signaled the return of the badge with this show car, called the Concept 8 Series.
BMW last made an 8 Series more than 17 years ago; it recently signaled the return of the badge with this show car, called the Concept 8 Series.
The Concept 8 Series shows how BMW will take its large coupe upmarket -- but it&#39;s interesting that it has decided to use a name from the past.
The Concept 8 Series shows how BMW will take its large coupe upmarket -- but it's interesting that it has decided to use a name from the past.
BMW has a history of producing retro-influenced concepts; this 2015 offering referenced the firm&#39;s classic 3.0 CSL road-racer from the 1970s.
BMW has a history of producing retro-influenced concepts; this 2015 offering referenced the firm's classic 3.0 CSL road-racer from the 1970s.
A year after the 3.0 CSL Hommage, BMW wheeled out a tribute to the 2002. It was based on an existing production car, but never made showrooms.
A year after the 3.0 CSL Hommage, BMW wheeled out a tribute to the 2002. It was based on an existing production car, but never made showrooms.
One of the earliest nods to BMW&#39;s history was the M1 Homage, a two-door supercar. Despite intense interest, it failed to reach production.
One of the earliest nods to BMW's history was the M1 Homage, a two-door supercar. Despite intense interest, it failed to reach production.
Fiat&#39;s core model strategy is now based around the 500, which apes the styling of the original from the 1950s. The firm often produces retro-themed editions, such as this Vintage &#39;57.
Fiat's core model strategy is now based around the 500, which apes the styling of the original from the 1950s. The firm often produces retro-themed editions, such as this Vintage '57.
VW brought its Beetle back to &#39;modern&#39; production; it has also flirted with reinventing its classic Microbus. This Bulli concept was the first of several themed show cars to appear.
VW brought its Beetle back to 'modern' production; it has also flirted with reinventing its classic Microbus. This Bulli concept was the first of several themed show cars to appear.
The Sedric is the VW Group&#39;s idea for how &#39;mobility solutions&#39; will become as important as car ownership in the years ahead. Its shape reflects the fact that nobody may be driving it.
The Sedric is the VW Group's idea for how 'mobility solutions' will become as important as car ownership in the years ahead. Its shape reflects the fact that nobody may be driving it.
BMW&#39;s present to itself in its centenary year was the Vision Next 100. It&#39;s a fully autonomous concept, but even its futuristic design contains familiar BMW styling cues.
BMW's present to itself in its centenary year was the Vision Next 100. It's a fully autonomous concept, but even its futuristic design contains familiar BMW styling cues.
The F 015 shows Mercedes&#39; vision for how a self-driving car would allow its occupants to sit and relax in an environment that&#39;s closer to being a lounge than a vehicle.
The F 015 shows Mercedes' vision for how a self-driving car would allow its occupants to sit and relax in an environment that's closer to being a lounge than a vehicle.
$100.5 million
That's how much "Wonder Woman" made at the box office in North America over the weekend, the best opening ever for a film from a female director