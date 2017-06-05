Horsey McHorseface wins maiden race

(CNN) The best name in horse racing finally has its maiden win.

He's done it! The people's horse Horsey McHorseface breaks through for his maiden win at #Cessnock . Congrats to connections & @BBakerRacing ! pic.twitter.com/hMVZ3Is5U4

Horsey McHorseface's triumph came in the A$20k ($15k) Arthur Thompson Memorial Maiden Plate at Cessnock Racecourse in New South Wales, Australia.

"We had a laugh about it in the office and thought, 'Hey, why not,'"Jake Bruce, racing manager at Sydney's Warwick Farm racecourse, told CNN last year.

Australian horse owner Joe Rosetti came up with the name, quickly convincing his co-owner Baker.

"Joe's a good bloke and he's a good horse -- we just thought it would be a good fit."

Bought in New Zealand for $45,000 in November 2015, Bruce had hoped the name would generate some interest

"Any publicity is good publicity," said Bruce. "He's got as good a chance as any to make it and we'd absolutely love to win with him on a big day. It would be a) hilarious and b) great for the owners."