What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos

Golden State's Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry celebrate during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 4. Golden State defeated Cleveland 132-113 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Warriors are a perfect 14-0 during this year's playoffs.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo performs an overhead kick during the Champions League final against Juventus on Saturday, June 3. Ronaldo scored two goals as Madrid won 4-1, defending the title it won last year.

The bat breaks in Kole Calhoun's hands as the Los Angeles Angels outfielder plays against Atlanta on Tuesday, May 30.

Pittsburgh forward Jake Guentzel, right, skates away after slipping the puck under Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne during Game 3 of the NHL's Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 3. The early goal gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead, but Nashville rallied for a 5-1 victory.

Miami pitcher Edinson Volquez is handed a game ball after throwing a no-hitter against Arizona on Saturday, June 3. It was the first no-hitter thrown in the majors this season.

Eugenie Bouchard's shadow is seen on the Roland Garros clay as she plays her first-round match at the French Open on Tuesday, May 30.

Adonis Stevenson stands over Andrzej Fonfara during their light-heavyweight title fight on Saturday, June 3. Stevenson defended his WBC belt with a second-round stoppage in his adopted hometown of Montreal.

Rhythmic gymnast Laura Gosling competes in the Australian Championships on Friday, June 2.

A batboy runs away from Wilmer Flores as the New York Mets infielder tries to catch a foul ball on Thursday, June 1. Flores was unable to make the catch. The ruling on the field was that there was no interference.

Paddleboarders compete in the Thonon Sup Race on Saturday, June 3. The 19-kilometer (11.8-mile) race crosses Lake Geneva between Switzerland and France.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch loses a tire as he exits pit road during the Cup Series race in Dover, Delaware, on Sunday, June 4.

Davidson catcher Jake Sidwell tags out North Carolina's Brandon Riley during a college baseball game in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Sunday, June 4. Davidson won 2-1 to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.

Jockey Gina Mangan rides at Kempton Park Racecourse in Sunbury, England, on Wednesday, May 31.

The onion hot dog, dressed as Wonder Woman, takes the lead during the Hot Dog Derby mascot race in Cleveland on Thursday, June 1.

Lyon defender Griedge Mbock Bathy leaps for a header during the final of the Women's Champions League on Thursday, June 1. Lyon won on penalties, defeating another French club, Paris Saint-Germain, after the match ended scoreless. Lyon also won the tournament last year.

Players from Vardar, a Macedonian handball club, celebrate after winning the Champions League final in Cologne, Germany, on Sunday, June 4. Vardar defeated Paris Saint-Germain 24-23.

San Diego's Austin Hedges gets drenched by teammate Ryan Buchter during a postgame interview on Tuesday, May 30. Hedges had 4 RBIs in a 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Spectators break out their umbrellas after French Open play was suspended because of rain on Saturday, June 3.

Zhu Yuling eyes the ball during a quarterfinal match at the World Table Tennis Championships on Friday, June 2.

New York Yankees Aaron Hicks, left, and Aaron Judge celebrate a win in Toronto on Saturday, June 3.

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, left, and Brazilian soccer star Neymar attend Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 4.

Novak Djokovic throws his racket in frustration during a second-round match at the French Open on Wednesday, May 31. He still won the match in straight sets.

Minnesota Twins third baseman Eduardo Escobar milks a cow before a game in Anaheim, California, on Friday, June 2. The annual cow-milking competition has been held at Angel Stadium for more than four decades.