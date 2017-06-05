Trump to honor Gold Star families at White House after campaign controversy

Story highlights Trump hosts a Gold Star family reception Monday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host Gold Star families at the White House on Monday, an event that comes almost a year after Trump infamously got into a back-and-forth with a Gold Star family during the 2016 campaign.

Trump's contentious back-and-forth with Khizr and Ghazala Khan, whose son, Army Capt. Humayun Khan, died in Iraq in 2004, was a flashpoint during the 2016 election and earned then-candidate Trump scorn from many Republicans and Democrats alike.

After the Khans appeared at the Democratic National Convention and challenged Trump's understanding of the United States Constitution, Trump derided the Khan family in an interview with ABC.

"If you look at his wife, she was standing there, she had nothing to say, she probably -- maybe she wasn't allowed to have anything to say, you tell me," Trump said in the interview. Ghazala Khan did not speak during the DNC speech.

Trump stood by his attacks on the Khan family, which elevated Khizr Khan into a nationally known Democratic activist.

