Trump lashes out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, again

London (CNN) US President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday, a day after attacking his handling of the weekend's terror attack in the city.

Trump, writing on Twitter Monday, said: "Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!"

It is the second day that Trump has twisted the mayor's words. In the immediate aftermath of the attack, Khan said there was "no cause for alarm" when referring to a visible increase in police activity on the streets of London.

Trump appeared to misconstrue the statement on Sunday when he tweeted: "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!"

Khan's spokesman repeated his response of a day earlier: "Nothing has changed since yesterday. The Mayor is focused on dealing with Saturday's horrific and cowardly attack and working with the police, the emergency services and the Government to keep London safe."

Prime Minister Theresa May came to Khan's defense, saying he was doing a "good job" and that they were working together closely in the wake of the weekend attack.

"I think Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it's wrong to say anything else - he's doing a good job," May told reporters after general election campaign speech.

May declined to directly criticize Trump for his tweet, which has prompted a fierce backlash in Britain.

Asked what it would take for her to publicly criticize the US President, May suggested that she "was not afraid" to speak out when Trump "gets things wrong."