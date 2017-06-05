Breaking News

White House: Trump will not exert executive privilege over Comey

By Dan Merica, CNN

Updated 2:29 PM ET, Mon June 5, 2017

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump will not try to block fired FBI Director James Comey from testifying before Congress, deciding not to invoke executive privilege, spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday at the White House briefing.

"The President's power to assert executive privilege is well-established. However, in order to facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts sought by the Senate intelligence committee, President Trump will not assert executive privilege regarding James Comey's scheduled testimony," said a statement issued by the White House.