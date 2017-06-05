Story highlights Republicans are struggling for how to advance health care legislation

Many GOP senators have run on a promise to repeal and replace Obamacare

(CNN) Several members of the Senate Republican leadership said Monday they expect there will be a vote on a health care bill, even if the tense negotiations underway now to find consensus in the Republican conference are unsuccessful and leaders are unable to forge an agreement that can pass.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota said it is important they try to pass a bill in the next few weeks even if the vote fails.

"I still think in the end there is a huge reason why we have to get to 50 on this," said Thune, the third-ranking GOP leader. "Obviously, we're going to have a vote on this one way or the other. But if we don't pass something and we go into '18, you know, it's on us to try to get this fixed."

Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, another GOP leader, was asked about recent downbeat assessments from other Republican senators -- like Richard Burr of North Carolina, who said he didn't think a deal could be reached this year.

"I think the leader is still optimistic about it and we'll see where it goes here in the next few days," Blunt said, referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is leading the talks.

