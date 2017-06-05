Trump never forgets a slight. Now his team is trolling the mayor of London.

(CNN) On Saturday night, before reports of a deadly incident in London were confirmed to be the result of a terror attack, President Donald Trump began tweeting.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!

But over the past 36 hours, the President and some of his top staff have gone from frank, if impulsive, and supportive to downright trollish -- their target: London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Trump began the onslaught early Sunday, singling out five words from an interview Khan had given earlier in that morning, in which he spoke about the police response and informed local viewers what to expect in the coming days.

"Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days -- no reason to be alarmed," Khan said. "One of the things the police and all of us need to do is make sure we're as safe as we possibly can be." (Hear it for yourself at the 3:05 mark.)

Mayor of London @SadiqKhan responds to #LondonAttack, saying "there can not be justification for the acts of these terrorists" #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/qG6fYFAO1H — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 4, 2017

That was Khan, in context. This is Trump, on Twitter:

"At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'"

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Again, even a cursory reading of the mayor's remarks reveal how obviously Trump had misrepresented them. Khan had been clear. There will be more police on the streets. Don't stress over that. It is a precaution. Still, Trump lashed out. It was only the beginning.

A little more than two hours later, the White House social media director Dan Scavino piled on, taunting Khan.

"@MayorofLondon - refer to below tweet 13 months ago, after you criticized ... now President @realDonaldTrump --- and WAKE UP!!!!"

.@MayorofLondon- refer to below tweet 13 months ago, after you criticized ... now President @realDonaldTrump --- and WAKE UP!!!! https://t.co/RzGOHny37L — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) June 4, 2017

Not a day had passed since the attacks and a top Trump communications official -- an assistant to the President -- was using his official White House account to berate the London mayor over comments from, as he noted, more than a year earlier. The institutional memory in the Trump White House seems predetermined to prioritize snubs and affronts.

By Monday morning, Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to the President, was taking her shots. Asked on NBC's "Today" show if Trump owed Khan an apology for taking his statement so clearly out of context, Conway dodged the question, then chided an interviewer over "this obsession with covering everything (Trump) says on Twitter."

Terrorists again slaughter innocents, TelegraphUK reports neighbors warned authorities about killer, but @POTUS should apologise? @TODAYshow https://t.co/OdoEhYHycL — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) June 5, 2017

Afterward, Conway posted a clip of the exchange -- on Twitter -- with the following comment: "Terrorists again slaughter innocents, TelegraphUK reports neighbors warned authorities about killer, but @POTUS should apologise?"

As the hubbub grew, Trump, as has become common practice, doubled down. At a little before 10 a.m., after what had apparently been a morning of watching and reading press coverage of the spat, he went after Khan. Again.

"Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement," he tweeted "(Mainstream media) is working hard to sell it!"

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017