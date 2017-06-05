Washington (CNN) A Louisiana congressman responded to the terror attack in London by calling for an extreme solution: Kill anyone suspected of being an Islamic radical.

"Not one penny of American treasure should be granted to any nation who harbors these heathen animals. Not a single radicalized Islamic suspect should be granted any measure of quarter. Their intended entry to the American homeland should be summarily denied. Every conceivable measure should be engaged to hunt them down. Hunt them, identity them, and kill them. Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all."

He also labeled the world as fighting a holy war, saying "all of Christendom... is at war with Islamic horror."

When asked for further clarity on the post, Higgins' office confirmed that the post, while posted on a campaign page and not official congressional office account, was authentic and from Higgins.

"We are a world at war. The enemy is radicalized Islamic jihadists. The terrorists certainly take advantage of the politically correct madness that consumes the West. They revel, that many in the western world are frightened to speak freely. I've never been accused of being politically correct. I call things the way I see them," Higgins said in a statement.

The post, which accompanied a photo of one of the suspects from the London terror attack who was shot at the scene, garnered many angry reactions and comments on his Facebook page.

"We've gotten mixed feedback from folks back home. Some positive, some negative," said Higgins' spokesman, Andrew David.

Higgins gained his "Cajun John Wayne" nickname and reputation before entering Congress in previous job as captain and public information officer of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana. While serving in that role, he made videos for Crime Stoppers which later went viral, but soon sparked a community uproar that caused him to resign from the position

The Louisiana Democratic Party responded to his Sunday post by citing a Bible verse promoting inclusion, trolling Higgins and his claim of a war between Christianity and Islam.