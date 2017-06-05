Trump's post-London tweets are a bad omen

Story highlights
- Yascha Mounk: Donald Trump's tweets in reaction to the terror attack in London are deeply disturbing
- They indicate how Trump might react if a crisis erupted in the United States, Mounk says
Yascha Mounk is a lecturer at Harvard University, a senior fellow at New America and the host of "The Good Fight" podcast. He is the author of the new book "The Age of Responsibility: Luck, Choice, and the Welfare State." The views expressed here are solely those of the author.
(CNN)Not long after his city was hit by a horrific terrorist attack, Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, announced that "Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. No reason to be alarmed — one of the things the police and all of us need to do is make sure we're as safe as we possibly can be."