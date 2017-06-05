Qatar's isolation only makes sense in Trump's world

Jonathan Cristol is a fellow at the World Policy Institute and a senior fellow at the Center for Civic Engagement at Bard College. You can follow him @jonathancristol . The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) In the last 24 hours, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Maldives and Yemen have all cut ties with Qatar. It has been expelled from the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. In addition, Emirates, Etihad and FlyDubai have announced the imminent cancellation of flights to Doha.

While President Trump's role in this unfolding Gulf drama may not seem immediately obvious, his vision of a Saudi-led Arab world, united against Iran, is indeed responsible for the diplomatic hullabaloo.

JUST WATCHED Food, fuel and flights: How Qatar may suffer Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Food, fuel and flights: How Qatar may suffer 01:18

If continued negotiations between the Gulf Cooperation Council -- an alliance designed to counter Iranian influence in the region -- and Iran were imminent, it would make sense to allow Qatar to remain quasi-neutral (it's in the GCC after all, so it isn't actually neutral). If there were to be negotiations between Hamas and Israel, between Egypt and the Muslim Brotherhood, or between the United States and the Taliban, it would also make sense to allow Qatar to remain a sort of safe haven.

And Qatar is uniquely positioned to play this negotiating role. Qatar has forged a unique personal brand of nonjudgment, if not neutrality, and acts as a go-between for regional actors of all stripes. It has enjoyed a good relationship with Hamas, sharing some of its own staff with the terrorist group, and providing safe haven to senior Hamas leaders in Doha; at least it did until Sunday when its "diplomats" were asked to leave . Qatar also enjoys a close economic relationship with Iran, sharing control over a large natural gas field vital to Qatar's economy. Thus, it generally refrains from criticism of Iran's policies, despite Qatar's membership in the GCC.

Qatar is also home to a political office for the Taliban, which has operated for almost four years. The Taliban chose Qatar as a location because it was seen as "neutral" ground, and the United States voiced no objection to its presence.

JUST WATCHED Tillerson: It's important GCC remains unified Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Tillerson: It's important GCC remains unified 00:48

Despite its cordial relations with terrorist groups, Qatar is also home to 11,000 US troops at the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest military instillation in the region. It also enjoys a more nuanced relationship with Israel than do most states in the region. Qatar funded the construction of a soccer stadium in Israel. It even opened trade relations with Israel in 1996, though these relations were severed in 2009. Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni met with the Qatari Emir, and Qatar has quietly allowed Israeli representatives to operate in its territory.

In short, Qatar maintains a complicated series of relationships with virtually every single actor in the region.

There are two major reasons for Qatar's position as the Switzerland of the Middle East. The first is that as a small country of 2.2 million people, it makes sense from a security standpoint not to alienate any powerful regional actor, be it Iran, Israel or Saudi Arabia. Its willingness to allow major terrorist groups to maintain offices in Doha also insulates it from becoming a target of these same groups.

The second reason is that the ability to play the middleman and to be at the center of regional power struggles and peace talks allows Qatar to punch above its weight in international affairs and regional politics. This is not some sort of new revelation. It has been well-known to all parties for some time. And yet the last 24 hours have seen unprecedented diplomatic drama.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

But if there is a shift toward confrontation, Qatar can be pressured by its neighbors to toe the party line against Saudi Arabia's enemies. It shares its only land border with Saudi Arabia and is reliant on Saudi Arabia for 40% of its food imports . Soon consumer prices will increase dramatically, and runs on supermarkets are possible.