UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain cut off relations with fellow Gulf state Qatar

(CNN) Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have broken diplomatic relations with Qatar over what they say is the country's support of terrorism.

Qatari diplomats had 48 hours to leave the kingdom, and airspace and ports between the countries would be closed within 24 hours of Bahrain's announcement, it said.

"Based on the insistence of the State of Qatar to continue to destabilize the security and stability of the Kingdom of Bahrain, to interfere in its affairs, to continue the escalation and incitement of the media, and supporting armed terrorist activities, and financing groups associated with Iran to subvert and spread chaos in Bahrain in flagrant violation of all agreements and the principles of international law without regard to values, law, morals, consideration of the principles of good neighborliness, or commitment to the constants of Gulf relations, and the denial of all previous commitments."

Saudi Arabia's official Saudi State News Agency quoted an official source as saying it was cutting relations and closing land, sea and air ports with Qatar to protect "its national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism."

The agency said the Saudi government would also reach out to its allies "and start the immediate legal procedures for understanding with fraternal and friendly countries and international companies to implement the same procedure as soon as possible for all means of transport to and from the State of Qatar, for reasons related to Saudi national security."