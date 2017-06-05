Middle East split: The allies isolating Qatar

(CNN) Five countries have cut ties with Qatar , one of the richest states in the Middle East, calling into question the future of a powerful 36-year-old Gulf states union.

Citing issues related to terrorism, three of six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have severed relations with Doha -- Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Egypt and Yemen have also suspended diplomatic relations.

The GCC is viewed as one of the most influential in the Middle East.

So who are the main players in this regional diplomatic spat?

The Kingdom, which has been ruled by the Saud family since its inception in 1932, is a close ally of the US, but the relationship is often described as a " marriage of convenience ."

It is currently ruled by Crown Prince Salman, who assumed power in early 2015.

It maintains close ties with its neighbor, Bahrain, and helped the Sunni monarchy there put down an Arab Spring uprising in 2011.

It is overwhelmingly Sunni, and Wahhabi -- or Salafi as it's also known -- branch of Sunni Islam is the official state-sponsored religion.

Saudi Arabia was a longtime supporter of Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak before his overthrow in 2011. It did not support the successor government of Mohamed Morsy and the Muslim Brotherhood.

After Morsy's overthrow in 2013, Saudi Arabia returned its support to new president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The country severed ties with its longtime foe Iran after 1 January 2016 attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran.

Bahrain

Bahrain, an archipelago of 33 islands off the coast of Saudi Arabia, is a constitutional monarchy with an elected legislative assembly that has been ruled by the al Khalifa family since 1783.

A former British protectorate, the country gained full independence in 1971.

For centuries, pearls were Bahrain's biggest export and its main source of income.

In the early 1930s, though, Bahrain became the first Gulf state to find a sizeable deposit of crude oil, a discovery that boosted the country's economy and accelerated its modernization

Bahrain is home to the US Fifth Fleet and is a key ally of the US.

While the majority of its citizens are Shia, it is ruled by the Sunni al Khalifa family.

Bahrain's ruling class weathered an uprising in 2011 during the Arab Spring, largely thanks to Saudi support, including troops.

The Obama administration signed off on the sale of F-16 fighter jets last year, but included conditions tied to the human rights record of Bahrain.

The Trump administration's State Department has signaled its intentions to move forward on the sale without the conditions.

Egypt

The most populous country in the Arab world, Egypt is overwhelmingly Sunni, with a small Christian minority.

Formerly a British protectorate, it declared its independence as a republic in 1953.

The country saw upheavals during the Arab Spring when then-President Hosni Mubarak, a key Saudi supporter, was forced to step down.

Muslim Brotherhood candidate Mohamed Morsy swept to power, damaging relations with Saudi Arabia, but was deposed in a coup in 2013.

A longtime US ally, the bloody, military-backed coup in 2013 led to a moratorium on material support.

Qatar is home to up to 200,000 Egyptian migrant workers. In the past, the Egyptian government has decided against joining diplomatic action against Qatar due to the risk of potential repercussions relating to Egyptian nationals working in the Gulf state..

United Arab Emirates

In 1971, six Arab states -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Al Fujayrah, and Umm al Qaywayn -- gained independence from the UK and formed a federation known as the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They were joined in 1972 by Ra's al Khaymah.

Majority Sunni, there is a small Shia minority in the country, which is ruled by a president, who is chosen by the seven members of the Federal Supreme Council (FSC). Khalifa bin Zayid Al-Nuhayyan is the incumbent, and has ruled since 2004.

It largely avoided the unrest that the Arab Spring wrought on much of the region.

It has diversified significantly from the oil and natural gas wealth that brought it is current prominence and standards of living.

It's the single largest market for US exports in the Middle East, and American companies have invested $15.6 billion into the country.

More than 1,000 American firms operate in the country.

Yemen

Part of the Arab League, the Republic of Yemen was created in 1990 from the unification of the Yemen Arab Republic in the north and the People's Democratic Republic of Yemen in the south.

Currently struggling under one of the century's worst civil wars, the country is strongly supported militarily by Saudi Arabia, its neighbor to the north.

The two-year long conflict, which has seen around 8,000 fatalities and over 50,000 injuries, is essentially a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and its main regional rival, Iran, which is arming the opposition Houthi rebels.

In October 2000 the USS Cole, at anchor in Aden, was bombed by al Qaeda, killing 17 US sailors, and eight years later a terrorist attack on the US embassy in Sanaa left 16 dead, including six attackers.

Qatar

Qatar's fossil fuel wealth has made it the world's highest per-capita income country, according to the CIA World Fact book.

It also boasts the lowest unemployment for any country.

Like Bahrain, Qatar is a former British protectorate, gaining full independence in 1971.

From the 1950s onwards, the country began to transform itself through its oil and natural gas resources, and since a bloodless coup in 1995, and subsequent political reform, has directed much of this wealth into diversified investment.

Former ruler Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who overthrew his father, peacefully transferred power to his son, Emir Tamim bin Hamad, in 2013, who, until recently, oversaw improving relations with regional neighbors, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.