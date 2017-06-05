Qatar isolated as 4 countries cut ties: Live updates

(CNN)Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have broken diplomatic relations with Qatar, over what they claim is the country's support of terrorism.
The severed ties have led to flight cancellations, port closures and other knock-on effects around the region.
Main developments:
- Qatari nationals given two weeks notice to leave UAE, Etihad has suspended all flights
- Saudi Arabia says it's closing all land, air and sea ports
- Qatar says move is "unjustified" and says it carries out its duties in the fight against terrorism
- From Sydney, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urges the respective countries to work out their differences, and offers US assistance to do so