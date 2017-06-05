Frozen tuna recalled due to hepatitis A contamination

(CNN) Frozen yellowfin tuna is being recalled due to hepatitis A contamination, and the US Food and Drug Administration is investigating.

The FDA is working with other health agencies to continue investigating the hepatitis A-infected frozen tuna from Hilo Fish Company, a Hawaii-based importer. The contaminated fish were sourced from Sustainable Seafood Company in Vietnam and Santa Cruz Seafood Inc. in the Philippines. CNN reached out to Hilo Fish Company for comment and has not heard back.

There have been no reports of illness from the frozen tuna, acording to the FDA.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection that can be caught from another person or from consuming contaminated food or water, according to the CDC . Symptoms may not be evident for 15 to 50 days after a person is infected. Infected individuals may not experience symptoms at all. When individuals do experience symptoms, they may come on abruptly and include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay-colored bowel movements, joint pain and jaundice.

For unvaccinated people who ate the recalled raw or undercooked tuna in the last two weeks, the CDC recommends getting the hepatitis A vaccine if they're ages 1 to 40, or hepatitis A virus-specific immunoglobulin for people outside the age range.

Screening measures continue

The Hawaii Department of Health first recalled some frozen tuna products May 1 when samples from a local tuna canning company came back positive for the virus. The product shipments were then recalled from a few Hawaii retailers.

Hilo Fish Company reported additional cases of hepatitis A found in product samples it independently tested in mid-May.

The FDA is still taking samples and increasing screening measures on imported seafood from the companies.