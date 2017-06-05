London (CNN) British police are expected to name the men behind Saturday night's terror attack in London, as authorities worked to establish whether they were part of a wider network.

Police said 11 people had been detained in a series of raids following the attack, in which seven people were killed and 48 others injured.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said police had identified all three attackers and would release their names "when the investigation permits."

May faced a barrage of questions Monday on deep cuts made to police numbers in the UK while she was Home Secretary. Authorities also faced scrutiny over what they knew about the alleged perpetrators of the attack in which the three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and went on a stabbing spree in nearby Borough Market.

One alleged attacker had a connection to Ireland, a source briefed by an Irish counter-terrorism official said.

May faced questions over cutting 20,000 police posts in her time as Home Secretary.

Britain's most senior police officer Cressida Dick said police resourcing needed to be revised.

Leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, called on May to resign over cuts.

The three men in Saturday's assault were shot dead by police, who said the men were wearing suicide belts that turned out to be fakes.

The carnage is the third such terror attack on British soil in three months and the second in London involving the use of vehicles as weapons. In March, 52-year-old British national Khalid Masood rammed a vehicle into a crowd on Westminster Bridge and stabbed a police officer, in an attack that left five people dead.

Counter-terrorism officers on Sunday near the scene of the attack.

Police said there would be "increased physical measures on London's bridges to keep the public safe," and on Monday, concrete barricades had been erected to separate pedestrians from vehicles on some of the city's major bridges.

May under fire over police cuts

Security had already become a battleground issue ahead of Thursday's general election following the Manchester bombing last month, in which 22 people were killed as they left an Ariana Grande concert.

Pressure on May intensified Monday when she faced a volley of questions over police cuts from journalists at a campaign event. May insisted that her record was sound, saying that she had introduced a raft of anti-terror legislation as Home Secretary. She also said that funding for counter-terrorism efforts had been protected.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said Monday that the country needed to rethink police resourcing and strategy.

But May defended her government's stance on the issue, saying that her Conservative government had protected police budgets.

Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack Forensic officers work at the scene of a terror attack at London Bridge in London on Sunday, June 4. At least seven people were killed in attacks late Saturday as a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before attackers then stabbed victims at nearby Borough Market. Hide Caption 1 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack Counterterrorism officers patrol near the scene of the attack on London Bridge. When speaking to the media on Sunday, British Prime Minister Theresa May did not announce any increase in the UK terror threat level. Hide Caption 2 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack A woman reacts after asking a Police officer to lay flowers near London Bridge as a tribute to the victims of the attack. Hide Caption 3 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack UK police officers on Sunday continue their investigation into the terror attacks on London Bridge and in a nearby restaurant district. The attacks on June 3 came days before a general election and two weeks after 22 people were killed when a suicide bomber targeted an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Hide Caption 4 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement at 10 Downing Street, following a Cobra security meeting in response to Saturday night's terror attack. Violence must "never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process," May said, adding that Thursday's general election will go ahead. Hide Caption 5 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack Abandoned buses line London Bridge as the scene remains under investigation following the attack. Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement Sunday that a white van struck pedestrians on London Bridge. Attackers then left the vehicle and "a number of people were stabbed, including an on-duty British Transport Police officer who was responding to the incident at London Bridge," said Rowley. The officer received serious but not life-threatening injuries. Hide Caption 6 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack Counter terrorism officers move up an escalator under The Shard, an iconic highrise near the scene of last night's London Bridge attack. Hide Caption 7 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack A group of police forensic officers walks in the street outside Borough Market. Hide Caption 8 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack People lie on the ground after being detained by police at Elizabeth Fry apartments in Barking, east London, which officers raided Sunday, June 4, following Saturday's terror attack at London Bridge and Borough Market. Hide Caption 9 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack A bouquet of flowers left near the police cordon at London Bridge on June 4. Hide Caption 10 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack A view from above shows where a van struck pedestrians on London Bridge -- and then crashed into a barrier. Hide Caption 11 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack This image, from London's Borough Market, shows two of the attackers after they were shot by London police. The attackers drove a white van into pedestrians on London Bridge, leaving bodies lying in the roadway, a witness to the incident told CNN Hide Caption 12 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack Armed police patrol near London Bridge on Saturday, June 3. Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was a "deliberate and cowardly attack" on Londoners enjoying Saturday night out. Hide Caption 13 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack The white van used in the attack is seen near London Bridge. Hide Caption 14 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack Police carry out a search near empty buses on London Bridge, Saturday, June 3. Hide Caption 15 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack A person is treated for injuries near London Bridge. Hide Caption 16 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack Members of the public flee after reports of the incident involving a vehicle and pedestrians. Hide Caption 17 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack Police and emergency responders attend to an injured person. Hide Caption 18 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack An armed Police officer gestures after the attack in central London. Hide Caption 19 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack Guests from the Premier Inn Bankside Hotel are evacuated following the attacks. Hide Caption 20 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack A woman wearing an emergency blanket talks on her phone at London Bridge train station. London Bridge Tube station was closed and London Bridge was closed in both directions. Hide Caption 21 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack Armed police raid The Blue Eyed Maid on Borough High Street. Hide Caption 22 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack Debris and abandoned cars remain at the scene of one of the incidents. Hide Caption 23 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack Police sniffer dogs are seen at London Bridge. Hide Caption 24 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack A helicopter flies near London Bridge. Hide Caption 25 of 26 Photos: London Bridge, nearby cafe target of terror attack People are led to safety on Southwark Bridge, away from London Bridge. Hide Caption 26 of 26

"The commissioner of the Metropolitan police has said the Met is well resourced, and they are, and that they have very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities, and they do. We have protected counter-terrorism policing budgets, we have also provided funding for the increase of the number of armed police officers," she said at a campaign event.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition party, called on May to resign over the issue, saying earlier that "you cannot protect the public on the cheap," and promising to recruit another 10,000 police officers if he is elected into power.

Commuters walk across London Bridge on Monday after it partially re-opened following Saturday's attack.

Victim identified

London terror attack victim Chrissy Archibald (L).

Another 36 men and women are currently in hospital, 18 of whom are in a critical condition, according to NHS England.

A memorial is planned for 6 p.m. (1 p.m. ET) local time Monday in the capital's Potters Field Park, as the city continues to digest its second attack in two months.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Monday that the actions of the attackers were perverse and poisonous, adding that they had no place in Islam.

"The acts of these three men on Saturday night was cowardly, was evil and I'm angry and furious that these three men are using to justify their actions the faith that I belong to," he said.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday night, although they provided no evidence for their involvement or details of the attack.

Neighbor saw attacker teaching children to pray

Police said they had seized a huge amount of forensic material in two early morning raids in east London Monday, as part of their efforts to determine if the three men who carried out Saturday's attack were part of a wider network.

Details of the investigation had been kept closely under wraps, in stark contrast to last month's Manchester bombing, when photos and information from the investigation were repeatedly leaked to the US media , triggering a row between the British and American governments.

Monday's early morning raids follow raids on a housing complex in Barking east London on Sunday, where a series of arrests were made.

CNN's Melissa Bell spoke to residents there who recognized a familiar face among the three dead attackers, identifying him as one of their neighbors and describing him as a family man who kept to himself.

Barking resident Erica Gasperri said she went to the police after she saw a man, believed to be the attacker, teaching the local children about Islam.

"All of a sudden we saw this individual speaking to the kids ... showing them how to pray. He was standing over there, I could see them from my window," Gasperri said.

Armed police stand guard in front of floral tributes on Southwark Street near the scene of the attack.

Ikenna Chigbo, in an interview with Britain's Independent Television News, described another of the arrested men as a nice guy who regularly invited neighbors to barbecues and played football and table tennis with them.

"Yesterday -- I'm actually in the process of moving home at the moment -- I hired a van moving some bits. He came to me. He was a little bit overnice," Chigbo told the station.