London (CNN) British authorities have now identified two of the three men behind Saturday night's brutal rampage at London Bridge -- and are investigating whether others were involved.

At least seven people were killed and and another 48 people were wounded in the attack.

Within eight minutes of the first emergency phone call, officers shot dead all three suspects in Borough Market, a popular restaurant and bar district nearby.

This is what we know about the attackers so far.

Khuram Shazad Butt, 27

