More than 130 British imams refuse to bury London attackers

(CNN) More than 130 imams from Britain are refusing to offer Islamic burials to the three men who launched attacks Saturday night in London , killing seven and wounding dozens more.

Imam Abdullah Hasan of Imams Against Domestic Abuse, who posted the statement online, said the funeral rite "is normally performed for every Muslim regardless of their actions."

Seven people died and 48 were injured when three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, then leaped out and stabbed several others in nearby bars and restaurants. Police killed the three attackers in a hail of gunfire.

The ISIS-linked Amaq News Agency claimed a "detachment of Islamic State fighters" carried out the attack but provided no evidence to back up its claim.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said there was "too much tolerance" of Islamist extremism in the United Kingdom as she vowed a clampdown in the wake of the third terror attack to hit her country in as many months.

In their statement, the imams said the terrorists do not represent Islam.