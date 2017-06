Matthew McConaughey, left, has stood by his friend Lance Armstrong as he's faced backlash from his 2013 doping scandal. The two Texas natives have known each other for years, and McConaughey admitted that his first reaction was to be angry at and sad for his pal. "I had a part of me that took it kind of personally," McConaughey said, but he soon realized "that those of us that took that personally, like, 'Oh, he lied to me,' it's not true. ... Where I am now is I've put myself out of the way and I am happy for this guy, who has now chosen to re-enter this new chapter of his life a truly free man."