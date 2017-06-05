Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg kicked it onstage during the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in March2015. The pair go way back and enjoyed cooking together so much that they launched "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" on VH1 in 2016. Hide Caption 1 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships Bill Nye is "SO all about that bass." Meghan Trainor and the Science Guy appeared in photos with each other on Instagram . "My new best friend," Trainor said. "Thanks for coming to both of my New York shows. I love u!" Nye, meanwhile, flashed his all-access pass and called Trainor "my (new) BFF." Hide Caption 3 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships We know what you're thinking: Who isn't Taylor Swift friends with? We couldn't tell you, because this superstar seems to be friendly with everyone famous, including Lorde. After the teen singer picked up two awards at the 2014 Grammys, Swift -- who didn't win that night -- shared a photo to let her fans know that she was fully supporting her friends. "And you know. ... We're on each other's team," Swift tweeted Hide Caption 4 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships Sure, Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini are both New Yorkers who are self-proclaimed tough girls, but we still wouldn't have necessarily pegged them as BFFs. And yet the pair are pretty tight and often show up together on each other's Instagram accounts. Hide Caption 5 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships Justin Timberlake, right, and Aaron Paul are two very busy guys, but sometimes pizza with friends is a bigger priority. When Timberlake asked on Twitter whether he was the only one who "legitimately" misses Jesse Pinkman, Paul's "Breaking Bad" character, Paul replied : "I miss you too, man. We should hang out and eat some pizza." If Timberlake's response is any indication, the two bosom buddies will soon be tracking down a Chick-fil-A pie. Hide Caption 6 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships We had no idea Meryl Streep and 50 Cent had a budding friendship until the rapper shared photos of himself hanging out with the Oscar winner at an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks. Not only were the two clearly having a ball courtside, but they seemed chummy off the court as well as they ran into Lakers star Kobe Bryant Hide Caption 7 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships It turns out that Meryl Streep isn't 50 Cent's only high-powered friend. He's also pals with Bette Midler, volunteering for Midler's New York Restoration Project. "He's really made my life worth living," Midler said in 2009 . "(50) has been with me through thick and thin." Hide Caption 8 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships After they filmed 2011's "Moneyball" together, Brad Pitt, right, and Jonah Hill have maintained a friendship. Pitt even let Hill stay in his New Orleans home for months while Hill was filming "This Is The End," and Hill confirmed on "The Howard Stern Show" that he and Pitt keep in touch regularly. Hide Caption 9 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships Swift, left, is beloved by regular Joes and superstars alike. One of her high-level supporters is Lena Dunham, who can often be found singing Swift's praises on Twitter. They've been spotted catching a lunch here and there, too. Hide Caption 10 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships Hollywood hunks Jon Hamm, left, and Paul Rudd have a friendship that's lasted for years. Their bond stretches all the way back to high school, and Hamm still calls Rudd one of his oldest pals in Hollywood. Hide Caption 11 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships Blake Lively, left, and Florence Welch are such good friends that the Florence + The Machine singer happily performed three songs at Lively's 2012 wedding to Ryan Reynolds. Hide Caption 12 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships Helen Mirren and Russell Brand have a rather, er, intimate friendship. The two "Arthur" co-stars get along well off-set, too, as this photo of Mirren giving Brand a bath in 2010 shows. "We are best ... we are really close friends," Mirren told Us Weekly in 2011. Hide Caption 13 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships You might think that Demi Lovato, left, and Kim Kardashian wouldn't have a ton in common -- Lovato's a Disney kid, while Kardashian is a reality star -- but these stars have relied on one another in tough times. Lovato's said Kardashian was there for her when few others were as she sought treatment for emotional and physical issues, and Kardashian has called Lovato "a true friend." Hide Caption 14 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships The bromance between Dax Shepard, left, and Tom Arnold is a real one, although they sometimes play buds on-screen as well. "Tom Arnold and I are really best friends," Shepard assured The A.V. Club around the release of their movie together, 2012's "Hit and Run." Hide Caption 15 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships You know you've found a true friend when they'll offer up their chic home for you to use as a hideout. That's what Reese Witherspoon did for her "Water for Elephants" co-star and friend Rob Pattinson when his relationship with Kristen Stewart hit a very public breaking point in 2012. Hide Caption 16 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships We didn't know that Jessica Alba, right, and Nicole Richie were so close they'd vacay together, but the two were seen enjoying downtime in St Barts in April 2013. Fashionable moms of feather seem to flock together. Hide Caption 17 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships Lovato's friendship with Selena Gomez, right, has had its turbulence -- specifically, the feud that caused the two to fall out around 2010 -- but they were soon back on solid ground. "She's the only person that I would tell the deepest, darkest secrets to," Gomez told Seventeen magazine. "The only person." Hide Caption 18 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships Speaking of Selena Gomez, one of her definite BFFs, Swift, is also surprisingly good pals with Emma Stone. We didn't think the worlds of Hollywood and Nashville crossed all that much, but Stone loves that Swift can make her laugh. "We're very different, but (Swift) has a sick sense of humor," Stone once told MTV. Hide Caption 19 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships Matt Bomer, left, and Joe Manganiello were bros long before they starred in 2012's "Magic Mike" together. The two actors have been buds since college. Hide Caption 21 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships Jennifer Aniston's friendship with Courteney Cox gets all the attention, but she's just as cool with Rudd. The two met as budding thespians in Los Angeles and then got to know each other better with 1998's "The Object of My Affection." By the time they got around to co-starring together again in 2012's "Wanderlust," Aniston and Rudd could call each other old friends. Hide Caption 22 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships Matthew McConaughey, left, has stood by his friend Lance Armstrong as he's faced backlash from his 2013 doping scandal. The two Texas natives have known each other for years, and McConaughey admitted that his first reaction was to be angry at and sad for his pal. "I had a part of me that took it kind of personally," McConaughey said, but he soon realized "that those of us that took that personally, like, 'Oh, he lied to me,' it's not true. ... Where I am now is I've put myself out of the way and I am happy for this guy, who has now chosen to re-enter this new chapter of his life a truly free man." Hide Caption 23 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships Ever since they co-starred in the 2010 romantic comedy "Valentine's Day," Jennifer Garner, left, and Jessica Biel can't get enough of one another. "We don't work with a lot of women on our films," Biel explained of their bond . "On this film, it was great to have someone like Jessica around." Hide Caption 24 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships Perhaps it shouldn't be that surprising that Katy Perry, left, and Kate Hudson are friends; after all, they do share a name . (Perry's real name is Katheryn Hudson.) But their bond extends beyond that -- it turns out they both adore getting together for game nights. "We are buds, and we get along," Kate Hudson said in 2013 . "We have become friends and go to game nights together, we play this game called Mafia. ... We play it all the time." Hide Caption 25 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships Rashida Jones, right, knows she can count on her friend Natalie Portman for all the really important things, such as what to expect when kissing a gal pal on camera. Jones' BFF Portman, who'd practiced in 2010's "Black Swan," gave Jones advice for her role as a gay woman in 2011's "My Idiot Brother." Hide Caption 26 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships With Eminem being accused of rapping homophobic lyrics, you might be surprised that he and Elton John are buds. But the two musicians have a friendship that's lasted for years -- they performed together at the 2001 Grammy Awards -- and Slim Shady leaned on the legend for support as he worked toward sobriety in the late aughts. Hide Caption 27 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships Only a Kind friend would let someone pull a "five or six year" prank and still talk to them. That's the kind of relationship that Richard Kind, left, and George Clooney have, as they've been through thick and thin together. Hide Caption 28 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships Tyra Banks and Clay Aiken are apparently a match made in friendship heaven. "I love her to death," the "American Idol" star has said of Banks . "For some reason we just clicked when we first met." Hide Caption 29 of 31

Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships Snoop Dogg, left, and David Beckham are such good friends, the rapper will preview his songs for the British athlete. "When I make my records, he's one of the first people I send the record to before it's done, even before the label get it," he's said. Hide Caption 30 of 31