Kevin Hart opens up in new memoir

The comedic actor, who has found success in movies, television and stand-up, has a new memoir that documents his rise to fame.

"I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons" goes on sale Tuesday and the actor is making the rounds to promote the book.

Hart appeared Sunday at BookCon, the annual fan convention for the publishing industry, to talk about his biography.

"I'm a person," he reportedly said. "My life is real, it's not a facade. ... I'm not afraid to show I'm human."

That includes discussing physical altercations he had with former wife Torrei Hart which he said he wanted to take responsibility for.

"I would never trash my ex-wife," Hart said. "She is on a pedestal; she is the mother of my two kids."

New York City DJ and author Charlamagne tha God interviewed Hart at the event which was held at the Javits Center, according to USA Today

In an interview with Parade published last week, the comic said he wrote the book to reveal more of himself.

"I think right now people see the guy on the big screen, the stand-up comic and the personality, which is not fake in any way, shape or form," he said. "But there are so many different levels underneath all that stuff that have made me into the individual that I am, and that was the reason I wanted to do the book. I want to tell the story about how I got here, but to start from way back there."

He is also very honest about his life growing up with a father who was an addict (who is now sober, Hart said) and a single mother, Nancy, whom Hart dedicates his book to.

He said it was his mom, who died in 2007, who kept him away from drugs.

"I couldn't get drugs if I wanted. [They were] sold in the neighborhood, but I couldn't personally go out and get [them]," Hart told Parade. "I didn't know how. I didn't know where to go. My mom kept me away from that."

Hart has two children from his former marriage and is expecting a baby with his new wife, Eniko Parrish. He said he doesn't blame his father for being on drugs when Hart was growing up.