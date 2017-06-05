One of the hottest rappers in the game is catching flack over an act of kindness.

"Thank you big brother for my graduation gift!" read a post from Duckworth.

A post shared by Kayla Duckworth (@silnovia) on Jun 2, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

Graduation gift thank you big brother @kendricklamar ❤️ 2017 Toyota pic.twitter.com/4JuKX5NRor — Kayla Duckworth (@Silnovia) June 2, 2017

But it wouldn't be social media without haters.

"LMFAOOOOO Kendrick can't buy his sister a better car than a Toyota Camry 💀💀💀" pic.twitter.com/K8GdHKvr0v — . (@CuhWristChin) June 3, 2017

If I gotta buy a car for ma sis ima make it look sexy — JANUARY 13 (@MortalMan__) June 3, 2017

Others came to the Grammy winner's defense, pointing out what a sweet thing he did by buying his baby sister a safe, reliable car.

This is, after all, a man whose recent hit song is titled "Humble."

You bump be humble and then get mad when @kendricklamar keeping his family humble by getting his sister a brand new Toyota. pic.twitter.com/LJkrSpXyac — Monsieur Candy🍫 (@Chrislee360) June 3, 2017

Kendrick Lamar bought his sister a Toyota Camry as HS grad gift &ppl on IG are losing it.. seems like an appropriate 1st car to me. — Yoshie (@iAYoshie) June 3, 2017