There are virtually no sponsors, judges are hard to find -- and so are the participants. Moreover, it is embroiled in a hefty dose of controversy.

The 15th edition of the beauty pageant for exiled Tibetan women wrapped up on Sunday in the small town of Dharamsala in northwestern India -- home to the Dalai Lama and the headquarters of Tibetan government-in-exile.

Tenzin Paldon, 21, claimed the crown in the grand finale attended by more than 3,000 people, according to organizers.

Miss Tibet 2017 Tenzin Paldon poses for a photo after winning the crown on June 4, 2017.

Culture clash

The contest though faces controversy on multiple fronts: conservative members of the Tibetan community, and feminists object to the pageant on moral grounds, and China, which regards Tibet as an integral part of its territory and objects to winners participating in any international event.

It's been organized by Lobsang Wangyal since 2002 with the motto "Celebrating Tibetan Women."

He used $10,000 of his own in money to stage the event plus $1,300 raised via Generosity.com.

This year, said Wangyal, two Tibetan businessmen living in Taiwan and US provided the cash prizes for the winner ($1,550) and runner-up ($775.)

Wangyal told CNN many Tibetan women want to participate but are held back by Tibetan culture -- which is deeply religious and conservative.

"[Tibetan women] think what will society have to say? Will people call me different names? Will they talk behind my back? They are so scared and they latch onto that fear," Wangyal said.

Tibetan elders aren't happy about the contest either. They see it as a cultural betrayal to Tibetan culture and not compatible with Buddhist culture. Traditionally, Tibetan women wear modest, full length robes.

The three-day event included a swimsuit round.

"Yes, this is a democratic society but the young generation should remember that we don't have a country, we don't have a home, we are refugees - all we have is our tradition and religion. They should focus on conserving and nurturing that," said Dharamsala-based Tibetan shopkeeper Thinley Kalsyang, 67.

"Also remember, Buddhism focuses on inner beauty and not your skin and petite body," he added.

The nine contestants of the Miss Tibet Pageant 2017 pose for a photo during the Swimsuit Round at Asia Health Resorts in Dharamshala, India, on 2 June 2017.

Tenzin Lungtok, Secretary of Culture and Religion for the exiled Tibetan government, declined to comment when asked if he supported the event.

2016 Miss Tibet winner Tenzing Sangnyi faced a backlash for her poor knowledge of Tibetan language. She told CNN she took that as a constructive criticism.

"I cannot blame them. They are concerned about our culture. As refugees, we have to conserve our culture and language. So, if I'm representing a modern Tibetan woman, I should have been more fluent with my language," Sangnyi said.

Enter China

China is another major objector.

Wangyal says Chinese government doesn't directly interfere in the event but often the winners are met with heavy Chinese interference when they try to participate in international pageants.

For example, Miss Tibet 2004 Tashi Yangchen told CNN she withdrew from a Miss Tourism Pageant held in Zimbabwe after she was pressured to wear a sash labeled "Miss Tibet-China".

"The organizers pressured by Chinese officials gave me two options: to participate as a guest or as a "Miss Tibet-China"...I chose to walk out of the event," Yangchen said.

The Miss Tourism organizers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Holding up skinny women with fair skin and straight noses?

Tibetan Feminist Collective, a New York-based group, also attacked the event's format, saying it promoted and adhered to Western standards of beauty.

Tenzin Paldon, the winner of Miss Tibet 2017.

"Holding up skinny women with fair skin and straight noses on a pedestal holds us back as a society, although it is not limited to our particular group. We Tibetans vary immensely in terms of physical features - something to be celebrated and embraced," the group said in a statement.

Wangyal says he is committed to creating what he describes as a more liberal Tibetan society, believing the beauty pageant empowers Tibetan women.

"Tibetan women lack confidence, and there are not many opportunities for them to cultivate that and boost their confidence," Wangyal says.