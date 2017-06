Photos: How 2020 Olympics are shaping Tokyo's skyline The Shinagawa New Station complex, will soon be added to Tokyo's ever-changing skyline. Hide Caption 1 of 15

It is guaranteed to become a major symbol of the Japanese capital's architectural renaissance in the run-up to the 2020 Olympic Games being held in the city.

It is among over 40 new structures set to change the Tokyo skyline.

Shinagawa station is designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

Mori Towers is another high-profile architectural project currently underway in Tokyo.

The towers are designed by Dutch architecture firm OMA.

"The tower serves as a key node that connects the new station to other towers and the surrounding district. It's scheduled to open in 2022, with partial subway services to begin in time for the 2020 Olympics," says Shohei Shigematsu.

Numerous hotel projects are also underway, including Hotel Okura.

The hotel is currently being given an architectural makeover, despite resistance from preservationists who wanted the hotel to maintain its original architecture.

The new 41-story tower is due to open in 2019.

Several venues designed specifically for the Olympics are also currently under construction. Above is the Olympics Aquatics Centre.

Another permanent structure is the Olympics Gymnastic Centre.

The Tokyo Stadium designed by Kengo Kuma is currently under construction.

The tallest structure in Japan currently is the Tokyo Skytree.