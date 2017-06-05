Micro-dwellings that won't break the bank
Britespace by Avava, from $58k – On the larger end of the tiny homes spectrum, Avava's Britespace dwellings are shipped flat-pack and take around six weeks to assemble. The company uses materials with a low-carbon footprint, and includes electrical systems that can be easily configured for off-grid life. And if space gets tight, Avava says its tiny homes -- which come in three sizes -- can be easily upgraded when needed.
Muji Hut, from $27k – It's no surprise that the reigning kings of minimal, Muji, have applied their stripped-back aesthetic to this prefab tiny home. Covered in blackened cedar, and designed to fit into any landscape, the hut has plywood-lined interiors and sliding glass doors. Measuring just 98 square feet, it certainly makes for a cozy cabin, which the company says fits between a permanent home and a holiday hideaway.
Casa Invisibile, from $110k – If you want a tiny home that both stands out and blends in, then this mirror-clad housing ticks the box. Casa Invisibile -- which was designed by Austrian studio Delugan Meissl -- has a modular interior with a trio of rooms that can be adapted to suit the owner. At 538 square feet, it also offers slightly more space the more cozy cabins on our list.
ARK Shelter, from $60k – This prefab cabin is designed to blend into any terrain, and relies only on rainwater and wind for power. Its floor-to-ceiling windows bring in plenty of natural light to the tiny home, and while its plywood interiors may be sparse, the hut is delivered fully furnished.
KODA by Kodasema, from $100k – For those that find it hard to stay in one place for long, Kodasema's KODA cabin can be assembled and dismantled in less than seven hours, and doesn't require foundations. It features a glazed wall, a single living space and a mezzanine sleeping area with just enough room for a bed. What this tiny home lacks in luxuries it makes up for in possibilities.