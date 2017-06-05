Photos: Micro-dwellings that won't break the bank Britespace by Avava, from $58k – On the larger end of the tiny homes spectrum, Avava's Britespace dwellings are shipped flat-pack and take around six weeks to assemble. The company uses materials with a low-carbon footprint, and includes electrical systems that can be easily configured for off-grid life. And if space gets tight, Avava says its tiny homes -- which come in three sizes -- can be easily upgraded when needed. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Muji Hut, from $27k – It's no surprise that the reigning kings of minimal, Muji, have applied their stripped-back aesthetic to this prefab tiny home. Covered in blackened cedar, and designed to fit into any landscape, the hut has plywood-lined interiors and sliding glass doors. Measuring just 98 square feet, it certainly makes for a cozy cabin, which the company says fits between a permanent home and a holiday hideaway.

Casa Invisibile, from $110k – If you want a tiny home that both stands out and blends in, then this mirror-clad housing ticks the box. Casa Invisibile -- which was designed by Austrian studio Delugan Meissl -- has a modular interior with a trio of rooms that can be adapted to suit the owner. At 538 square feet, it also offers slightly more space the more cozy cabins on our list.

Minim House, from $71k – Measuring just 270 square feet, the Minim House can be ordered with or without wheels, and is aimed at those that want a hand in personalizing their micro home. Its pull-out bed makes the most of the available space -- which still offers enough room for a full-size projection screen -- and the cabin is also available with a solar package, for those that want off-grid living.

APH80-A by Abaton, from $48k – Sturdy enough to fit into any environment, the APH80-A brings a touch of Brutalism to the tiny homes market, with its cement wood board paneling. The hut has enough room to accommodate two people in its three rooms, and its exterior folds out to give instant access to its surroundings.

ARK Shelter, from $60k – This prefab cabin is designed to blend into any terrain, and relies only on rainwater and wind for power. Its floor-to-ceiling windows bring in plenty of natural light to the tiny home, and while its plywood interiors may be sparse, the hut is delivered fully furnished.