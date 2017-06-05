Breaking News

7 of the best tiny homes you can buy for under $115k

By Emma Tucker, The Spaces

Updated 6:41 AM ET, Mon June 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

On the larger end of the tiny homes spectrum, Avava&#39;s Britespace dwellings are shipped flat-pack and take around six weeks to assemble. The company uses materials with a low-carbon footprint, and includes electrical systems that can be easily configured for off-grid life. And if space gets tight, Avava says its tiny homes -- which come in three sizes -- can be easily upgraded when needed.
Photos: Micro-dwellings that won't break the bank
Britespace by Avava, from $58kOn the larger end of the tiny homes spectrum, Avava's Britespace dwellings are shipped flat-pack and take around six weeks to assemble. The company uses materials with a low-carbon footprint, and includes electrical systems that can be easily configured for off-grid life. And if space gets tight, Avava says its tiny homes -- which come in three sizes -- can be easily upgraded when needed.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
It&#39;s no surprise that the reigning kings of minimal, Muji, have applied their stripped-back aesthetic to this prefab tiny home. Covered in blackened cedar, and designed to fit into any landscape, the hut has plywood-lined interiors and sliding glass doors. Measuring just 98 square feet, it certainly makes for a cozy cabin, which the company says fits between a permanent home and a holiday hideaway.
Photos: Micro-dwellings that won't break the bank
Muji Hut, from $27k It's no surprise that the reigning kings of minimal, Muji, have applied their stripped-back aesthetic to this prefab tiny home. Covered in blackened cedar, and designed to fit into any landscape, the hut has plywood-lined interiors and sliding glass doors. Measuring just 98 square feet, it certainly makes for a cozy cabin, which the company says fits between a permanent home and a holiday hideaway.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
If you want a tiny home that both stands out and blends in, then this mirror-clad housing ticks the box. Casa Invisibile -- which was designed by Austrian studio Delugan Meissl -- has a modular interior with a trio of rooms that can be adapted to suit the owner. At 538 square feet, it also offers slightly more space the more cozy cabins on our list.
Photos: Micro-dwellings that won't break the bank
Casa Invisibile, from $110k If you want a tiny home that both stands out and blends in, then this mirror-clad housing ticks the box. Casa Invisibile -- which was designed by Austrian studio Delugan Meissl -- has a modular interior with a trio of rooms that can be adapted to suit the owner. At 538 square feet, it also offers slightly more space the more cozy cabins on our list.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
Measuring just 270 square feet, the &lt;a href=&quot;http://minimhomes.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Minim House&lt;/a&gt; can be ordered with or without wheels, and is aimed at those that want a hand in personalizing their micro home. Its pull-out bed makes the most of the available space -- which still offers enough room for a full-size projection screen -- and the cabin is also available with a solar package, for those that want off-grid living.
Photos: Micro-dwellings that won't break the bank
Minim House, from $71kMeasuring just 270 square feet, the Minim House can be ordered with or without wheels, and is aimed at those that want a hand in personalizing their micro home. Its pull-out bed makes the most of the available space -- which still offers enough room for a full-size projection screen -- and the cabin is also available with a solar package, for those that want off-grid living.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
Sturdy enough to fit into any environment, the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.abaton.es/en/projects/271070769/portable-home-aph80&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;APH80-A&lt;/a&gt; brings a touch of Brutalism to the tiny homes market, with its cement wood board paneling. The hut has enough room to accommodate two people in its three rooms, and its exterior folds out to give instant access to its surroundings.
Photos: Micro-dwellings that won't break the bank
APH80-A by Abaton, from $48kSturdy enough to fit into any environment, the APH80-A brings a touch of Brutalism to the tiny homes market, with its cement wood board paneling. The hut has enough room to accommodate two people in its three rooms, and its exterior folds out to give instant access to its surroundings.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
This prefab cabin is designed to blend into any terrain, and relies only on rainwater and wind for power. Its floor-to-ceiling windows bring in plenty of natural light to the tiny home, and while its plywood interiors may be sparse, the hut is delivered fully furnished.
Photos: Micro-dwellings that won't break the bank
ARK Shelter, from $60k This prefab cabin is designed to blend into any terrain, and relies only on rainwater and wind for power. Its floor-to-ceiling windows bring in plenty of natural light to the tiny home, and while its plywood interiors may be sparse, the hut is delivered fully furnished.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
For those that find it hard to stay in one place for long, Kodasema&#39;s KODA cabin can be assembled and dismantled in less than seven hours, and doesn&#39;t require foundations. It features a glazed wall, a single living space and a mezzanine sleeping area with just enough room for a bed. What this tiny home lacks in luxuries it makes up for in possibilities.
Photos: Micro-dwellings that won't break the bank
KODA by Kodasema, from $100k For those that find it hard to stay in one place for long, Kodasema's KODA cabin can be assembled and dismantled in less than seven hours, and doesn't require foundations. It features a glazed wall, a single living space and a mezzanine sleeping area with just enough room for a bed. What this tiny home lacks in luxuries it makes up for in possibilities.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
britespace avava muji hut casa invisible minim homesabaton aph80 ark shelterkoda

This article was originally published by The Spaces, a digital publication exploring new ways to live and work.

(CNN)If you're looking for a holiday hideaway, and don't mind keeping things cozy, there are plenty of tiny homes available that won't break the bank -- provided you have a place to put them, that is.

These cabins are an easy escape from the city, with many designed to help visitors immerse themselves in nature, and some even arriving pre-built.
We've put together 10 tiny homes you can buy for under $115k, ranging from quickly assembled cabins aimed at the more nomadic, to eco-friendly huts that let would-be owners live off-grid.
See more tiny homes on The Spaces.