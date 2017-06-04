Londoners hail police and first responders as heroes

(CNN) If bravery can be quantified, then the story of the first responders and police forces who descended in the chaotic moments after this weekend's London attacks can be told in sheer numbers.

The figures are impressive, but an even deeper impact made by the evening's heroes lies in the love shown by grateful citizens.

Whether it was through a simple online message, a postcard or a quick chat in the street, Londoners and supporters from around the world were quick to recognize the efforts of the city's professional protectors.

'At this awful time, thanks to all of you here'

The London Ambulance service said it had received hundreds of messages of support since the attack.

Thank you to everyone who has sent us messages of thanks & appreciation - we've received 100s & we'll be sharing these with our staff too — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 4, 2017

The Metropolitan Police in Lewisham, London, shared a kind note that had been dropped off at their office. "At this awful time thanks to all of you here at Lewisham and all your colleagues for what you do every day," it read.

Just received the loveliest card in our Station office just now. Thank you very much - the support is greatly appreciated 👍🏼 #Lewisham #SgtP pic.twitter.com/qyo6iV8171 — Lewisham MPS (@MPSLewisham) June 4, 2017

The Lewisham MPS also shared a common sentiment echoing around London: "We are not afraid."

"YOUR local police are out and about working to keep you safe," they wrote. "Pls stop us, say hello & have a chat."

The comments on such posts are almost unanimous: "Thank you."

YOUR local police are out and about working to keep you safe. Pls stop us, say hello & have a chat. pic.twitter.com/lX7CoFg5Kp — Lewisham MPS (@MPSLewisham) June 4, 2017

'Extraordinary heroism'

Famous Brits also took a moment to thank first responders on social media.

"Heaps of praise for the talent and bravery of London police, special forces and ambulance services last night," wrote British actor Michael Xavier.

Heaps of praise for the talent and bravery of London police, special forces and ambulance services last night. #iloveLondon pic.twitter.com/7NDMC4TcWi — Michael Xavier (@michaelxavierUK) June 4, 2017

Welsh actor Luke Evans expressed his pride in London's resolve. "Extraordinary heroism of first responders last night reminds us this is a city that won't be broken," he wrote.

London has survived plague, fire & war. Extraordinary heroism of first responders last night reminds us this is a city that won't be broken — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) June 4, 2017

'There are barely words to describe their bravery'

There are still several critical questions to be asked about this weekend's attacks. But one thing remained clear, through the words of political leaders , British personalities and ordinary citizens: Police and first responders were at the heart of the city's resolve and resilience.