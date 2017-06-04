Manchester benefit concert to go on despite London attack

(CNN) Less than 24 hours after a deadly terror attack in the heart of London, officials say a benefit concert by Ariana Grande and other pop stars will go on as planned Sunday night in Manchester, the UK city still recovering from a suicide bombing at Grande's show there two weeks ago.

"Today's One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose," said Scooter Braun, Grande's manager, in a statement early Sunday. "We must not be afraid ..."

Grande will be joined by a litany of stars for the sold-out concert, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Usher and the Black Eyed Peas.

Some fans questioned whether Sunday's show would go on after three men drove a van into a crowd on a London bridge Saturday night before leaping out and stabbing numerous people in nearby bars and restaurants. Seven people were killed and 48 injured in the attack.

Grande's management answered doubts on Twitter, just hours before the concert.

"All artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show. We ask the strong city of Manchester and the world to join us in making the statement that hatred and fear will never win," Braun said.

He went on to encourage fans to keep their concert plans, "and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly,"

As details emerged of Saturday's terror incident, Grande responded with a tweet: "Praying for London."

Praying for London ♡ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017

As of late Sunday morning few of the other performers had tweeted in response to the London attack. But all had stated their commitment to the benefit concert in the week leading up to the show.

The music community stands together with love and in solidarity. I am humbled to be a part of this show ❤️🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/7nqYBCJK4P — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 30, 2017

Heightened security

Manchester authorities have warned that everyone coming to the concert will be searched, and the presence of armed police will be visible inside and outside the venue.

The Greater Manchester Police say more than 130,000 people are expected in the area for the benefit concert as well as a soccer match.

"There are two large-scale events taking place in Greater Manchester today and we would like to assure people that these will still take place, but with additional security in place to ensure the safety of everyone," Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan said in a statement on Sunday.

Grande's concert will take place at Emirates Old Trafford, an outdoor stadium about 3.5 miles from Manchester Arena, where the May 22 concert was held.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison said there will be a "significant number of officers" at the venue and encouraged people to leave bags at home.

If you're attending a concert this weekend. Follow this safety advice. https://t.co/uQerwpMgI2 — G M Police (@gmpolice) June 4, 2017

Fans still hospitalized

Grande surprised young fans injured in last month's attack with a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on Friday.

The singer shared a photo to Instagram of herself meeting with a young girl, Jaden Mann.

💛 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Jaden also shared pictures of the pop star at her bedside.

I got to meet my queen today❤❤love you @ArianaGrande💖💖xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/xTymQaRoN2 — jaden farrell mann (@dustyblu10) June 2, 2017

"Ariana brought everyone a sunflower and a teddy bear," Lauren Thorpe told CNN. "It was unbelievable."

Thorpe's eight-year-old daughter, Lily, suffered a shrapnel wound in her back and is currently recovering from surgery.

Also on Friday, Grande met privately with some of those who lost loved ones in the May 22 attack, including parents of Martyn Hett, 29, and Courtney Boyle, 19.

'Music will heal us'

Grande canceled upcoming shows in London and Switzerland to prepare for Sunday's "One Love Manchester" concert.

She had just left the stage May 22 when a suicide bomber detonated a nail bomb outside the arena as people were streaming out of the venue.

Within days, the singer posted a message of defiance and announced plans to return to Manchester for the benefit show.