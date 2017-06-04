Breaking News

Manchester benefit concert to go on despite London attack

By Amy La Porte, CNN

Updated 11:58 AM ET, Sun June 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bieber, Cyrus and others join benefit concert
Bieber, Cyrus and others join benefit concert

    JUST WATCHED

    Bieber, Cyrus and others join benefit concert

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bieber, Cyrus and others join benefit concert 01:35

Story highlights

  • Grande's management: "All artists involved ... are determined to carry on with the show"
  • Police vow a "significant number of officers" will be deployed at the stadium

(CNN)Less than 24 hours after a deadly terror attack in the heart of London, officials say a benefit concert by Ariana Grande and other pop stars will go on as planned Sunday night in Manchester, the UK city still recovering from a suicide bombing at Grande's show there two weeks ago.

Officials say security will be bolstered for "One Love Manchester," which aims to raise money for those affected by the bombing that killed 22 people and wounded more than 100 at Grande's May 22 concert.
"Today's One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose," said Scooter Braun, Grande's manager, in a statement early Sunday. "We must not be afraid ..."
Grande will be joined by a litany of stars for the sold-out concert, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Usher and the Black Eyed Peas.
Grande visits victims at Manchester hospital
Grande visits victims at Manchester hospital

    JUST WATCHED

    Grande visits victims at Manchester hospital

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Grande visits victims at Manchester hospital 00:58

'Determined to carry on'

Read More
Some fans questioned whether Sunday's show would go on after three men drove a van into a crowd on a London bridge Saturday night before leaping out and stabbing numerous people in nearby bars and restaurants. Seven people were killed and 48 injured in the attack.
Grande's management answered doubts on Twitter, just hours before the concert.
"All artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show. We ask the strong city of Manchester and the world to join us in making the statement that hatred and fear will never win," Braun said.
He went on to encourage fans to keep their concert plans, "and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly,"
As details emerged of Saturday's terror incident, Grande responded with a tweet: "Praying for London."
As of late Sunday morning few of the other performers had tweeted in response to the London attack. But all had stated their commitment to the benefit concert in the week leading up to the show.

Heightened security

Manchester authorities have warned that everyone coming to the concert will be searched, and the presence of armed police will be visible inside and outside the venue.
The Greater Manchester Police say more than 130,000 people are expected in the area for the benefit concert as well as a soccer match.
"There are two large-scale events taking place in Greater Manchester today and we would like to assure people that these will still take place, but with additional security in place to ensure the safety of everyone," Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan said in a statement on Sunday.
Grande's concert will take place at Emirates Old Trafford, an outdoor stadium about 3.5 miles from Manchester Arena, where the May 22 concert was held.
Greater Manchester Police Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison said there will be a "significant number of officers" at the venue and encouraged people to leave bags at home.

Fans still hospitalized

Grande surprised young fans injured in last month's attack with a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on Friday.
The singer shared a photo to Instagram of herself meeting with a young girl, Jaden Mann.

💛

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Jaden also shared pictures of the pop star at her bedside.
"Ariana brought everyone a sunflower and a teddy bear," Lauren Thorpe told CNN. "It was unbelievable."
Thorpe's eight-year-old daughter, Lily, suffered a shrapnel wound in her back and is currently recovering from surgery.
Also on Friday, Grande met privately with some of those who lost loved ones in the May 22 attack, including parents of Martyn Hett, 29, and Courtney Boyle, 19.

'Music will heal us'

Grande canceled upcoming shows in London and Switzerland to prepare for Sunday's "One Love Manchester" concert.
She had just left the stage May 22 when a suicide bomber detonated a nail bomb outside the arena as people were streaming out of the venue.
Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People in Manchester, England, gather in St. Ann&#39;s Square on Thursday, May 25. They were observing a national minute of silence to remember &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/05/23/europe/manchester-attack-victims/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the victims &lt;/a&gt;of a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People in Manchester, England, gather in St. Ann's Square on Thursday, May 25. They were observing a national minute of silence to remember the victims of a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.
Hide Caption
1 of 22
Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II speaks to 15-year-old Millie Robson and her mother, Marie, during &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/05/25/europe/queen-elizabeth-manchester-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a visit to the Royal Manchester Children&#39;s Hospital&lt;/a&gt; on May 25. The Queen was visiting those injured in the attack.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to 15-year-old Millie Robson and her mother, Marie, during a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on May 25. The Queen was visiting those injured in the attack.
Hide Caption
2 of 22
A police officer guards a house in Manchester as investigations continued on May 25. Police say a man carrying explosives &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/23/europe/manchester-terror-attack-uk/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;acted as a lone attacker&lt;/a&gt; and died in the blast.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
A police officer guards a house in Manchester as investigations continued on May 25. Police say a man carrying explosives acted as a lone attacker and died in the blast.
Hide Caption
3 of 22
Flowers and tribute messages are left for victims in St. Ann&#39;s Square.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Flowers and tribute messages are left for victims in St. Ann's Square.
Hide Caption
4 of 22
A women sheds tears after observing the minute of silence in St. Ann&#39;s Square.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
A women sheds tears after observing the minute of silence in St. Ann's Square.
Hide Caption
5 of 22
A Manchester road is closed off as police raids continued on May 25.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
A Manchester road is closed off as police raids continued on May 25.
Hide Caption
6 of 22
Local residents hold Manchester City and Manchester United soccer jerseys during the national minute of silence.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Local residents hold Manchester City and Manchester United soccer jerseys during the national minute of silence.
Hide Caption
7 of 22
Police officers deliver flowers to a makeshift memorial in Manchester on Wednesday, May 24.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Police officers deliver flowers to a makeshift memorial in Manchester on Wednesday, May 24.
Hide Caption
8 of 22
Women cry after placing flowers in Manchester on May 24.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Women cry after placing flowers in Manchester on May 24.
Hide Caption
9 of 22
A forensics team works at the scene of the explosion on Tuesday, May 23.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
A forensics team works at the scene of the explosion on Tuesday, May 23.
Hide Caption
10 of 22
British Prime Minister Theresa May condemns the &quot;callous terrorist attack&quot; as she &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2017/05/23/england-pm-may-condemns-manchester-explosion-sot.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;delivers a statement&lt;/a&gt; in London on May 23.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
British Prime Minister Theresa May condemns the "callous terrorist attack" as she delivers a statement in London on May 23.
Hide Caption
11 of 22
Police help someone after the attack at Manchester Arena on Monday, May 22.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Police help someone after the attack at Manchester Arena on Monday, May 22.
Hide Caption
12 of 22
People gather outside the arena. &quot;We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night,&quot; police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. &quot;The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims.&quot;
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People gather outside the arena. "We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night," police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. "The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims."
Hide Caption
13 of 22
People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a &quot;loud bang&quot; a couple of minutes after Grande&#39;s set had finished.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a "loud bang" a couple of minutes after Grande's set had finished.
Hide Caption
14 of 22
Paramedics respond to the scene.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Paramedics respond to the scene.
Hide Caption
15 of 22
Emergency workers and concert attendees gather outside the arena.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Emergency workers and concert attendees gather outside the arena.
Hide Caption
16 of 22
People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena.
Hide Caption
17 of 22
Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were &quot;responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available.&quot;
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were "responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available."
Hide Caption
18 of 22
People are escorted away from the arena.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People are escorted away from the arena.
Hide Caption
19 of 22
People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK.
Hide Caption
20 of 22
An injured man is helped at the scene.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
An injured man is helped at the scene.
Hide Caption
21 of 22
People hug near armed police who responded to the scene.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People hug near armed police who responded to the scene.
Hide Caption
22 of 22
01 Manchester attack aftermath 052502 Queen Elizabeth Manchester hospital 052501 UK security 052505 Manchester attack aftermath 052503 Manchester attack aftermath 052502 Manchester attack aftermath 052504 Manchester attack aftermath 052501 Manchester attack aftermath 052402 manchester bombing 52406 manchester bombing reactions 052305 manchester bombing reactions 052307 manchester arena 0522 - RESTRICTED15 manchester arena 0522 - RESTRICTED09 manchester arena 052210 manchester arena 052208 manchester arena 0522 03 manchester arena 052204 manchester arena 0533 - RESTRICTED13 manchester arena 052205 manchester arena 0522 - RESTRICTED01 manchester arena 052206 manchester arena 0522
Within days, the singer posted a message of defiance and announced plans to return to Manchester for the benefit show.
"Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before," Grande said. "Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us."