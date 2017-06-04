Ex-NBA player, coach Derek Fisher charged with DUI

Story highlights Neither Fisher nor his passenger, reality star Gloria Govan, was injured.

As player, Fisher won five NBA championships with the Lakers

(CNN) Former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher was charged with DUI early Sunday morning after rolling his Cadillac in suburban Los Angeles, police said.

Neither Fisher nor his passenger, former "Basketball Wives" star Gloria Govan, was injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fisher was driving north on US 101 just east of the I-405 exchange in Sherman Oaks about 3 a.m., police say. His vehicle veered onto the paved shoulder and hit a raised concrete curb and a guard rail, then overturned and came to rest on its roof, the CHP said.

During the investigation, officers "discovered" Fisher had been drinking and he was arrested for DUI without incident, the CHP said.

No other vehicles were involved.

Read More