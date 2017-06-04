Breaking News

Putrajaya from above: Ballooning over Malaysia's most architecturally stunning city

By Ronan O'Connell, CNN

Updated 12:09 AM ET, Mon June 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;Modern Malaysia: &lt;/strong&gt;Putrajaya, Malaysia&#39;s administrative capital, is embellished by an array of modern architecture. It took over from Kuala Lumpur as the country&#39;s political hub in 1997 and is, to a large extent, a purpose-built capital city.
Photos: Putrajaya from above
Modern Malaysia: Putrajaya, Malaysia's administrative capital, is embellished by an array of modern architecture. It took over from Kuala Lumpur as the country's political hub in 1997 and is, to a large extent, a purpose-built capital city.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;The ultimate ride: &lt;/strong&gt;The best way to take in the city? From a hot air balloon.
Photos: Putrajaya from above
The ultimate ride: The best way to take in the city? From a hot air balloon.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;First on the scene: &lt;/strong&gt;My Balloon Adventure is the first company in Malaysia to offer certified commercial hot air balloon rides.
Photos: Putrajaya from above
First on the scene: My Balloon Adventure is the first company in Malaysia to offer certified commercial hot air balloon rides.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Art from the skies: &lt;/strong&gt;Viewed from above, Putrajaya&#39;s buildings take on an artful appearance.
Photos: Putrajaya from above
Art from the skies: Viewed from above, Putrajaya's buildings take on an artful appearance.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;First in the country:&lt;/strong&gt; The city&#39;s remarkable beauty is one of the reasons it was chosen as the location for Malaysia&#39;s first annual balloon festival.
Photos: Putrajaya from above
First in the country: The city's remarkable beauty is one of the reasons it was chosen as the location for Malaysia's first annual balloon festival.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
The Seri Saujana Bridge from above. It spans Putrajaya Lake, beside which are the towering Millennium Monument, and Islamic architectural gems like Istana Darul Ehsan, Perdana Putra, Putra Mosque and Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque.
Photos: Putrajaya from above
The Seri Saujana Bridge from above. It spans Putrajaya Lake, beside which are the towering Millennium Monument, and Islamic architectural gems like Istana Darul Ehsan, Perdana Putra, Putra Mosque and Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Peace: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;I just love the peace up here,&quot; says our pilot, Jonas Van Doorsselaere, a 30-year-old Belgian and co-founder of My Balloon Adventure.
Photos: Putrajaya from above
Peace: "I just love the peace up here," says our pilot, Jonas Van Doorsselaere, a 30-year-old Belgian and co-founder of My Balloon Adventure.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;60-minute flights: &lt;/strong&gt;The flights over Putrajaya take about one hour. and take in sights such as the Pullman Putrajaya Lakeside Resort.
Photos: Putrajaya from above
60-minute flights: The flights over Putrajaya take about one hour. and take in sights such as the Pullman Putrajaya Lakeside Resort.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;The roaring flame:&lt;/strong&gt; The silence high in the sky is broken only by the roar of the flame.
Photos: Putrajaya from above
The roaring flame: The silence high in the sky is broken only by the roar of the flame.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;Best way to start the day:&lt;/strong&gt; Flights are only conducted in the early morning when the weather is the calmest in Putrajaya.
Photos: Putrajaya from above
Best way to start the day: Flights are only conducted in the early morning when the weather is the calmest in Putrajaya.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
&lt;strong&gt;All over the world:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;Every flight is different,&quot;says Doorsselaere. &quot;Every day we meet new people from all over the world with interesting stories.&quot;
Photos: Putrajaya from above
All over the world: "Every flight is different,"says Doorsselaere. "Every day we meet new people from all over the world with interesting stories."
Hide Caption
11 of 11
5. Putrajaya Malaysia balloon trips11. Putrajaya Malaysia balloon trips10. Putrajaya Malaysia balloon trips9. Putrajaya Malaysia balloon trips7. Putrajaya Malaysia balloon trips4. Malaysia balloon6. Putrajaya Malaysia balloon trips3. Malaysia balloon8. Putrajaya Malaysia balloon trips2. Malaysia balloon1. Malaysia balloon

CNN Travel's series often carries sponsorship originating from the countries and regions we profile. However, CNN retains full editorial control over all of its reports. Read the policy.

(CNN)As the ground grows distant, its small details are no longer visible and the earth begins to resemble an abstract painting.

Swathes of green forest are flanked by the curved navy lines of a river, while cutting-edge architecture is reduced to miniature art, its bold patterns contrasting with the subtler designs of nature.
Floating high above Malaysia's administrative capital, Putrajaya, these beguiling sights have silenced the five occupants of our hot air balloon, a quiet broken only by the occasional roar of its fire release.
Ipoh: A cultural and culinary guide to Malaysia&#39;s rising tourism star
Ipoh: A cultural and culinary guide to Malaysia's rising tourism star
"I just love the peace up here," says our pilot, Jonas Van Doorsselaere, a 30-year-old Belgian and co-founder of My Balloon Adventure, the first company in Malaysia to offer certified commercial hot air balloon rides.
"Put me in the air and I'm very happy," he says.
Read More
The stability of the basket coupled with its silent, smooth movement through the air has a swift calming effect.
The basket doesn't shake or tilt whatsoever, making it feel reassuringly safe.
It's also a great comfort to know the person piloting the balloon is an accomplished pilot.
Doorsselaere's life rotates around ballooning. For half the year he resides in Belgium where he operates a separate ballooning company.
When the weather becomes less favorable for ballooning in Europe he heads down to Malaysia.
Doorsselaere hopes that ballooning will become a popular activity for travelers to Kuala Lumpur, which received about 12 million tourists in 2016.
But very few of those tourists visit Putrajaya, despite seeing it out their window as they travel on the highway from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Malaysia's administrative capital

Putrajaya took over as the country's political hub from Kuala Lumpur in 1997 and is, to a large extent, a purpose-built capital city.
Its greatest appeal is its impressive architecture.
The striking Seri Wawasan and Seri Saujana bridges span Putrajaya Lake, beside which are the towering Millennium Monument, and Islamic architectural gems like Istana Darul Ehsan, Perdana Putra, Putra Mosque and Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque.
Capturing these structures from the air is a wonderful experience for photographers, whether amateur or professional, and is the highlight of the balloon rides.
Kuala Lumpur nightlife: A guide to the city&#39;s best bars
Kuala Lumpur nightlife: A guide to the city's best bars
Putrajaya's remarkable beauty from above is one of the reasons it was chosen as the location for Malaysia's first annual balloon festival.
According to Doorsselaere, the Putrajaya International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta, which started in 2009, was created with the help of Malaysia's first hot air balloonist, the late Captain Khairudin Abdul Rani.
Capt. Khairudin's daughters, Atiqah Khairudin and Izzati Khairudin, are part of the My Balloon Adventure team, along with fellow balloonists Sobri Saad and Filip Audenaert.
The company has been offering flights over Putrajaya for three years now and plans to expand their services to other locations in Malaysia.
Like the Khairudin family, Doorsselaere has a lifelong passion for ballooning, which is very popular in his home country.
He was only 16 years old when he earned his balloon pilot license and two years later he was flying commercially. Even after an estimated 1,000 flights, he says his job never gets tiresome.
"Every flight is different," says Doorsselaere.
"Every day we meet new people from all over the world with interesting stories. For most people it's their first balloon experience. It gives me a great feeling to see them smiling and enjoying their experience like I did with my first ride."

How to book

My Balloon Adventure offers packages for USD$230 per person, which includes a one-hour flight over Putrajaya followed by a buffet breakfast at the nearby Cyberview Resort & Spa.
Flights are only conducted in the early morning when the weather is the calmest in Putrajaya.

Ronan O'Connell is a freelance photojournalist. He's contributed to more than 40 international media outlets including BBC, CNN, The Guardian, San Francisco Chronicle, Travel + Leisure, Toronto Star, South China Morning Post, Irish Examiner and Australian Financial Review.