Top Senate intelligence Dem: 'No specific' threat against US

Washington (CNN) The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee said Sunday morning there was "no specific" threat against the US following attacks Saturday evening in London.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," said that he had been briefed earlier Sunday morning and investigators were still unsure if the attacks were "inspired" or "directed" by militants abroad, like ISIS or al Qaeda.

Asked why the US has not seen the same kind of repeated incidents the UK has in recent weeks, Warner said he believed the US has better integrated immigrants into society, including Muslim-Americans. But Warner said President Donald Trump could be going against that trend in his response to the attacks.

"That's why it troubles me so much to see the type of tweets the President has put out in the last twelve hours or so," Warner said.

Trump reacted to the attack on Twitter, saying the US would do anything it could to help the UK and that people "must stop being politically correct."

He also took a shot at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, writing, "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'"

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

In the wake of Saturday evening's attacks, Khan called the attackers "cowardly terrorists" and said London was safe.

